Dubai, UAE – eZhire, the region’s leading on-demand car rental platform, is now officially live on noon’s NowNow app - bringing hassle-free, tech-driven car rentals directly to NowNow customers. This strategic integration kicks off a bold new partnership between two homegrown tech apps, both built and scaled in the UAE.

Users can seamlessly rent a car through NowNow, available on the noon app choosing from eZhire’s wide selection of vehicles – from budget-friendly models like the Kia Picanto to premium supercars such as the Lamborghini Huracán – all delivered to their doorstep within 90 minutes.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of transforming convenience in the region through smart technology,” said Hassan Saduzai, Co-founder and CEO at eZhire. “We’re thrilled to partner with Noon to offer a seamless rental experience for customers who value speed, flexibility, and variety – right from the palm of their hands.”

“NowNow is all about everyday convenience,” said Saif Arab, Head of Commercial, NowNow.

“Adding eZhire means our users can now book reliable car rentals in just one tap - right from the app they already use and trust.”

Through NowNow, users will benefit from eZhire’s full-stack rental technology and unique value propositions:

No Security Deposit

24/7 Customer Support

Full Insurance Coverage for Drivers 18+

Free Cancellation

New License Rentals

With this launch, NowNow users can tap into the same seamless, on-demand experience that’s made eZhire a UAE favorite - now available through the app they already know and trust. It’s a smarter, faster way to rent cars across the country.

ABOUT EZHIRE

Founded in 2016 by Hassan J. Saduzai and Farhan Ali, eZhire is a leading on-demand car rental platform that is transforming the traditional car rental industry by eliminating the need for security deposits, paperwork, and physical storefronts. The company’s fully digital, app-based service offers a seamless rental experience, allowing customers to order vehicles at any time, with 24/7 delivery directly to their doorstep. eZhire is committed to providing unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and transparency, catering to a wide range of drivers, including young adults, tourists, and new license holders.

Operating in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, eZhire is revolutionizing mobility across the Middle East by making car rentals more accessible to underserved segments of the population. With its focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a hassle-free rental process, eZhire continues to lead the way in redefining what the future of car rentals looks like in the region.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

