Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings’ Board of Directors has recommended a full-year dividend of AED 120 million for 2025, equivalent to approximately AED 0.02 per ordinary share, underscoring the Group’s continued commitment to delivering value to shareholders while maintaining the financial flexibility needed to support future growth and investments. The recommendation comes after a year of strong financial performance for the Group.

“2025 was a year of strong momentum for Burjeel Holdings, driven by an integrated network, complemented with differentiated centers of excellence, and close alignment with national healthcare priorities. Investments in our ecosystem, medical leadership, and people translated into robust growth and improved earnings quality as demand for complex care continued to rise,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The Group’s Total revenue increased 9.5% year-on-year to AED 5,486 million, supported by total patient visits exceeding 7 million, an increase of 8.4% compared with the previous year.

Operating performance also strengthened during the year. EBITDA rose 19.9% year-on-year to AED 1,089 million in FY 2025, with the margin improving to 19.8% from 18.1% in FY 2024, reflecting disciplined execution across workforce, procurement, and overhead costs, increased operating leverage from ramped-up assets, and the completion of asset ownership optimization.

Profitability improved significantly as well. Net profit increased 39.5% year-on-year to AED 503 million, with the net margin expanding to 9.2%, reflecting stronger operating leverage, disciplined control of non-operating costs, and gains from asset optimization initiatives.

Scaling complex and specialized care sits at the core of Burjeel Holdings’ mid-term strategy, alongside accelerating utilization across its expanded network and converting recent investments into sustainable earnings growth. The Group is strengthening its position as a regional referral leader by deepening clinical depth across priority specialties and enhancing its surgical and treatment mix to drive higher patient value. Disciplined network expansion will continue across hospitals, day-surgery centers, medical centers, and scalable platforms in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supported by integrated referral pathways and rising demand for advanced care.