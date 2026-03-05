Dubai, UAE, Omnix International, a leading technology solutions provider in the Middle East, announced today that it has been awarded the Dubai AI Seal by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), recognizing the company’s capabilities in delivering artificial intelligence solutions within Dubai’s AI ecosystem.

The Dubai AI Seal is a recognition and trust framework established by DCAI to help government entities and private organizations identify credible AI providers and enhance confidence in AI adoption. The program classifies companies into different tiers based on their AI activities, capabilities, and maturity.

Receiving the Dubai AI Seal reflects Omnix’s continued investment in AI technologies and its role in supporting digital transformation initiatives across the region. Throughout the assessment process, Omnix provided verifiable project information, client references, technical architecture details, and documented business outcomes. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing within the AI ecosystem and creating meaningful impact through its projects.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, said: “This recognition reinforces our commitment to responsible and transparent AI deployment. The Dubai AI Seal strengthens trust with our customers and partners and aligns us closely with Dubai’s vision to build a leading global AI economy. Our focus remains on delivering practical, high-impact AI solutions across government and enterprise sectors.”

Omnix has developed and deployed AI solutions across multiple domains, including computer vision, machine learning, generative AI applications, and optimized infrastructure platforms for AI workloads. The company continues to integrate AI into operational workflows, enabling predictive analytics, automation, and intelligent decision-making for its customers.

The recognition reinforces Omnix’s long-term strategy to expand enterprise and government AI programs, institutionalize responsible AI governance, and scale AI-driven services across the region. The Dubai AI Seal further validates Omnix’s position as a trusted AI provider within Dubai’s ecosystem, supporting sustainable and scalable growth in AI delivery. It aligns with the company’s roadmap to strengthen repeatable AI implementation frameworks, deepen its presence in public and private sector transformation initiatives, and increase its overall AI footprint and economic contribution in Dubai.

Internally, Omnix is adopting an “AI-first” strategy, utilizing AI across HR recruitment and onboarding processes, financial planning, bidding activities, and project delivery.

Looking ahead, Omnix plans to further invest in AI research and development, industry-specific AI solutions, and ecosystem partnerships, while embedding governance, privacy, and security considerations into every deployment.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/