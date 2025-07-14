Emirates has deployed its retrofitted Boeing 777 on flights EK656/657 and EK660/661 between Dubai and Malé, offering an elevated travel experience.

The aircraft also features the highly-acclaimed Premium Economy offering, providing passengers with an elevated experience.

From 18 July, Emirates will deploy its retrofitted four-class Boeing 777 on flights EK650/651 between Dubai and Colombo, becoming the airline's second daily flight in Sri Lanka to feature Premium Economy seats.

Emirates operates four daily flights to Malé, three of which are served with the retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft.

The airline will now serve customers traveling to Sri Lanka with its award-winning Premium Economy cabins on two aircraft types: the retrofitted Boeing 777 featuring refreshed interiors and enhanced cabins, and the latest aircraft to join its fleet, the Emirates A350, which operates as EK654/655.

The four-class Boeing 777 features 8 First Class suites, 40 Business Class seats in 1-2-1 configuration, 24 spacious Premium Economy seats, and 256 ergonomically designed Economy seats.

The new Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class is inspired by the fresh, open, and contemporary design elements of Emirates' iconic A380 experience, featuring soft leather cream seats accented with champagne trim, lighter wood panelling, a mini-bar, and other thoughtful touches.

Premium Economy passengers also enjoy a generous checked-in baggage allowance of 35kg and a further 10kg of carry-on baggage.

The deployment of the Emirates B777 on the Dubai-Malé and Dubai-Colombo routes reflects the airline's commitment to delivering premium travel experiences to its customers across its network. -TradeArabia News Service

