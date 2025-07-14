A study conducted in collaboration with Al Mawakeb Schools confirmed that 100% of the physical education teachers and staff members reported that the Joy of moving cognitive-based challenges and life-skills centered activities enhanced student’s focus, working memory, behavioral regulation and social interaction.

Dubai, UAE - Kinder Joy of moving – a Ferrero Group Social Responsibility Project – proudly celebrated the successful completion of its first academic year at Al Mawakeb Schools in the UAE with a dedicated event held at Dubai’s Westin Mina Seyahi on June 30. The celebration brought together diplomats, media personalities, influencers and key opinion leaders from the education and sports sectors to reflect on the program’s impact over the academic year.

The mission behind Kinder Joy of moving – launched in the UAE in September 2024 within Al Mawakeb Schools’ physical education curriculum for students from KG1 to Grade 6 at three of the school's branches – is to bring joy to children through moving. The program – designed to encourage children’s natural inclination to be active, move and play – is built on non-competitive, play-based activities that focus on physical fitness, motor coordination, cognitive functions and life skills.

A total of 1,335 students participated in the Kinder Joy of moving program implementation at Al Mawakeb Schools through the Joy of moving methodology.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of results from a study conducted amongst Al Mawakeb Schools students and teachers who participated in the Joy of moving implementation to assess its impact throughout the year.

The findings revealed: 100% of the physical education teachers and staff members confirmed that the Joy of moving methodology has significantly improved students’ motor coordination abilities. 100% of the physical education teachers and staff members confirmed that the Joy of moving cognitive-based challenges and life-skills centered activities enhanced student’s focus, working memory, behavioral regulation and social interaction. An overwhelming number of students (94.5%) from pre-school to second grade reported enjoying Joy of moving. The majority of students (88.2%) across Grade 3, 4, 5 and 6 confirmed feeling accomplished thanks to the program.

Commenting on the successful first year launch of Kinder Joy of moving, Ferrero Gulf Managing Director Mauro De Felip, said: “At Ferrero, we have long been passionate about having a positive impact in all the communities we operate in, at every step along our value chain. Kinder Joy of moving is a testament to that dedication. It is part of Ferrero’s broader sustainability vision – one that recognizes the wellbeing of children as foundational to any nation’s long-term vision for a healthier, future-ready society. We couldn’t be more proud to have successfully launched this program and moved a total of 1,335 children in the UAE, a country that has long prioritized youth empowerment as a cornerstone to building a strong future.”

De Felip added, “We would like to thank Al Mawakeb Schools for their trust as we continue our journey together and build new partnerships with schools across the UAE.”

Echoing that statement, Samira Al Awadhi, Principal of Al Mawakeb School Al Khawaneej said: “At Al Mawakeb Schools, we place our students at the forefront of every decision we made. Through our rich and holistic approach to education, we strive to foster their overall development and play a pivotal role in shaping their character and equipping them to face life's challenges. The results achieved by the implementation of Joy of moving further validate the added value of this program and its ability to stimulate major areas of development in children beyond physical aspects and supporting lifelong learning. We can’t wait to see what the next year of Joy of moving at Al Mawakeb Schools will bring.”