Dubai, UAE: Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (NiFCO Dubai), a fully owned subsidiary of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (NiFCO), announced a strategic partnership with the UAE’s leading developer BNW Developments that is set to redefine the real estate experience for end-users and investors alike.

NiFCO Dubai has launched the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) registered property fund, incorporated under the laws of the DIFC, and an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited with the Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited as the Fund Manager.

The Fund through a DIFC special purpose vehicle – NiFCO Holding 02 Ltd – acquired a premium residential building in District 18 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), measuring approximately 120,000 square feet and comprising 143 residential apartments and 3 retail units. This building, called Esplora, is spread over G+3P+16 floors and has well-appointed 48 studios, 63 one-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments as well as three retail units.

As part of the partnership, BNW Developments and NiFCO Holding 02 Ltd have incorporated a new entity called BNW NiFCO Buying and Selling Real Estate LLC that will handle the development, marketing and sale of the residential tower at JVC, recently acquired by NiFCO Dubai. As per the agreement, the asset will now be professionally marketed and sold by BNW Developments, bringing together regulated capital discipline and on-ground market expertise.

The partnership combines NiFCO Dubai’s expertise in deploying capital to spearhead project development and sale with BNW Developments’ proven expertise in project management, development, marketing and sales – creating a combined strength that is able to deliver higher and faster yields that will lead the property development and management in the UAE.

On its part, BNW is not just going to acquire the building and white label it, but BNW will embed its essence into this project and future projects elevating the overall living experience.

The partnership marks a new consumer-first collaboration model in the UAE’s real estate landscape focused on governance-backed, move-in-ready homes that offer immediate value and quality lifestyle to middle-income families. As Dubai’s real estate market matures further, this partnership aims to move beyond the off-plan status quo, focusing on ready-to-use, well-maintained homes tailored for the mid-income segment. With additional assets in the pipeline, this model is set to scale and support a broader US$1 billion real estate vision.

“This new partnership creates an important roadmap to accelerate growth in the real estate sector by infusing capital into the industry, easing pressure on developers to focus on development and delivery. It also enables sales and marketing leaders such as BNW Developments to move ready inventory swiftly to buyers and investors. In turn, this will boost the pace of activity and support broader economic growth,” said Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO).

“In many ways, this redefines how the industry operates. We help fuel growth by deploying private capital, supporting key stakeholders — developers, contractors, brokers, buyers, and investors. As a finance company, we're deploying international capital into the UAE real estate sector to help it scale faster.”

Ankur Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of BNW Developments, added, “We are pleased to partner with Nisus Finance, which is supporting the real estate sector with fresh capital to ensure growth. Our expertise in marketing and sales will drive strong uptake of these projects.

“We thank Nisus Finance for their confidence in our team and are excited to bring the first of many projects to life in the near future.”

Nisus Finance is currently evaluating US$200 million (Dh730 million) worth of additional assets for acquisition and resale in the market. The firm is also investing additional capital to enhance the built environment, upgrading common areas with modern aesthetics and improved amenities—comparable to the latest off-plan assets.

This partnership also ensures timely project completion at a time when only 45 percent of projects are delivered on time, and 55 percent face delays due to funding or other constraints. Secondary sales offered by NiFCO will also help meet the underserved demand while delivering uplifted value.

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BNW Developments, said, “BNW Developments has developed innovative ideas in development partnership, finance and investment into UAE’s real estate market that are changing the overall real estate financing business and accelerating the pace of developments.

“We are very excited about our partnership with NiFCO Dubai which is bringing liquidity in the market to fuel the growth in real estate. The synergy between BNW Developments and NiFCO Dubai will help attract greater international capital into real estate in the years to come.”

This partnership is especially important as it addresses the shortage in completed affordable assets and enabling mid-income families not just high-net-worth individuals to realize their dream of home ownership. It also improves access to ready, high-quality housing options without construction delays, and supports investors looking for stable, income-generating real estate with immediate usability. This will also fuel the growth of the secondary market sales.

The process combines institutional governance with local market expertise and offers a move-in-ready alternative to traditional off-plan development models. It enhances buyer confidence through transparency, maintenance, and timely delivery reinforcing both brands’ commitment to impact-driven, high-integrity real estate.

Nisus Finance leverages a decade of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

NiFCO specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. NiFCO, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two main areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages IN₹15.72 billion in assets for FY 2025, to deliver gross IRR of more than 19 percent.

NiFCO’s RESO fund has been awarded an 'Excellent' rating by Care Edge Advisory, recognizing its strong focus on diversified AIF funds and asset management. The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on December 11, 2024.

About Nisus Finance

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd. (NiFCO) is a leading, publicly listed real estate investment firm headquartered in India, with a proven track record of delivering high-yield, performance-driven assets across the country. In line with its global expansion strategy, NiFCO has extended its investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing its deep sector expertise and innovative financial solutions to the UAE and broader GCC region.

As part of this regional growth, NiFCO has launched the “Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC” (“Fund”), a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”), located in Dubai, UAE. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited has been appointed as the Fund Manager.

For more information, visit https://nisusfin.com/.

About BNW Developments

BNW Developments is a premier real‑estate developer in the UAE with a bold AED 22 billion+ portfolio. Led by Chairman & Founder Ankur Aggarwal and Co‑Founder & Managing Director Vivek Anand Oberoi.

Our elite team of 400+ professionals blends design intelligence and investor‑first strategy to deliver ultra‑luxury developments that fuse legacy with returns. We serve HNIs, global investors, and leading financial institutions.

Driven by intent, trust and transformative scale, BNW is shaping the future of real estate, setting new benchmarks in quality, sustainability and sophistication.