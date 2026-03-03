Insurance revenue reached KD 728.6 million

Kuwait City: Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), today announced a net profit of KD 24.7 million (US$ 80.3 million), or 75.84 fils per share (US$ 0.25) for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, compared to a net profit of KD 25.9 million (US$ 84 million) or 80.17 fils per share (USD 0.26) in the previous year.

The Board of Directors has recommended not to distribute a cash dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, subject to the approval of GIG’s General Assembly and other concerned regulatory authorities.

Insurance revenue reached KD 728.6 million (US$ 2.4 billion) for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to KWD 846.6 million (US$ 2.8 billion) recorded in the previous year.

Net investment income reached KD 57 million (US$ 186 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 10 percent or KD 5 million (US$ 17 million) compared to KD 52.1 million (US$ 169 million) recorded in the previous year.

The book value per share reached 929 fils (USD 3) as at December 31, 2025, compared to 852 fils (USD 2.77) at the end of December 31, 2024, with an increase of 9%.

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent company reached KD 264.2 million (US$ 859.3 million) as at December 31, 2025, an increase of 9% compared to equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent company as of December 31, 2024 which amounted to KWD 242.6 million (USD 789 million).

Total assets came to KD 1.33 billion (US$ 4.3 billion) as at December 31, 2025, compared to KD 1.24 billion (US$ 4 billion) as at December 31, 2024, an increase of KD 89.3 million (US$ 291 million), or 7.2 percent.

As it continues to strengthen its international footprint and capabilities, GIG remains one of the largest and most diversified insurance groups in the MENA region where it focuses on shaping a valuable insurance ecosystem.

