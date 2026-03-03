Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne has been recognized by Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR) as a leader in its inaugural “Unified Agentic Defense Platforms Majestic Technoscope” evaluation. The report, which is the first of its kind, evaluates the convergence of AI and data security as well as the emergence of unified AI and data cybersecurity platforms. The evaluation includes a mix of cyber platform giants and emerging startups. SentinelOne earned the coveted Innovator distinction – the highest ranking in the report, defined as players (who) are strong in both their Purpose (strategic vision, market understanding) and Delivery (execution, features, and functionality), and leaders across the board.

Closely aligned with SentinelOne’s vision for AI security, the report describes this new emerging category as ‘Platforms that integrate a variety of core features with AI systems, data sources, and applications to unify security by providing intelligent security control, visibility, and posture assessment for AI models and AI agents as well as the data and workflows they process.’

“As AI adoption accelerates, so does risk. We enable businesses to realize their AI potential by protecting systems across the AI lifecycle,” Gregor Stewart, Chief AI Officer, SentinelOne. “The SACR evaluation further validates our strategy, and reflects the strong traction we have in a complex and rapidly-changing AI Security market.”

Unlike solutions that layer AI summarization on top of third-party SIEM data, SentinelOne is built on an AI-native detection and analytics engine that operates across unified first-party and third-party telemetry. The combination of SentinelOne’s Singularity platform and recently acquired Observo AI data pipeline delivers ingestion and correlation of security data from endpoint, cloud, identity, SaaS, network, and external systems, whether centralized or accessed in place. The company’s category defining Purple AI, agentic security analyst, reasons directly on this high-fidelity context to enable autonomous investigation and response grounded in native behavioral detection and enforcement. By owning the detection logic while remaining open to external data sources, SentinelOne can deliver more accurate outcomes and stronger operational resilience as AI-driven security becomes the standard across modern SOC platforms.

SentinelOne further strengthens detection accuracy through native threat intelligence as well as OEM integration with Google Threat Intelligence, providing customers with direct access to global threat research, high-fidelity indicators, and actor-level insights that are operationalized in real time across the platform. This intelligence is automatically correlated with endpoint, cloud, identity, and external telemetry, enriching investigations and enabling faster, more precise response to emerging threats.

Built on this unified detection and analytics foundation, the Singularity Platform brings together leading AI-based security and security for AI into a single operational architecture. The new SACR report identifies several areas where this architectural differentiation and approach stands out, including benefits like:

Strengthened detection with an AI-native analytics: SentinelOne operates on a unified detection and analytics engine that correlates endpoint, cloud, identity, and external telemetry, enabling Purple AI to reason over high-fidelity signals rather than isolated alerts and improving accuracy while reducing false positives.

SentinelOne operates on a unified detection and analytics engine that correlates endpoint, cloud, identity, and external telemetry, enabling Purple AI to reason over high-fidelity signals rather than isolated alerts and improving accuracy while reducing false positives. Reduced AI-driven risk across infrastructure and runtime: The platform identifies exploitable misconfigurations, excessive permissions, anomalous behavior, and risky access paths across hybrid environments, surfacing material risk earlier and enabling faster containment of AI-related threats.

The platform identifies exploitable misconfigurations, excessive permissions, anomalous behavior, and risky access paths across hybrid environments, surfacing material risk earlier and enabling faster containment of AI-related threats. Secured enterprise AI adoption and agentic workflows: Prompt Security enforces real-time guardrails for AI interactions, governs agent behavior, and prevents sensitive data exposure within generative AI and internal AI applications, enabling organizations to adopt AI safely without disrupting productivity.

Prompt Security enforces real-time guardrails for AI interactions, governs agent behavior, and prevents sensitive data exposure within generative AI and internal AI applications, enabling organizations to adopt AI safely without disrupting productivity. Accelerated response through autonomous investigation and execution: Agentic investigation workflows and automated response capabilities shorten dwell time and reduce manual triage effort, allowing teams to contain and remediate threats with minimal operational friction.

Agentic investigation workflows and automated response capabilities shorten dwell time and reduce manual triage effort, allowing teams to contain and remediate threats with minimal operational friction. Durable efficiency through unified platform economics: By combining detection, analytics, AI governance, and response within a single operational model, SentinelOne reduces reliance on fragmented point solutions and legacy SIEM architectures, improving long-term cost predictability and operational resilience.

About the Evaluation:

SACR assessed 15 vendors across both execution and strategic vision, measuring how well each delivers AI‑security capabilities today and how prepared they are for what comes next. Vendors were placed into four tiers, Innovators, Trailblazers, Emerging Players, and Pioneers, based on their ability to execute, differentiate, and lead in a rapidly evolving market.

To access the executive summary of the report’s analysis and see how SentinelOne secures the entire AI lifecycle across infrastructure, data, model interactions and enterprise AI usage, visit https://www.sentinelone.com/.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations, including Fortune 500, Global 2000, and prominent governments trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.