DUBAI - Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet has approved a resolution to reorganise the UAE Gender Balance Council.

This step reinforces the UAE’s steadfast commitment to enhancing the participation of all community segments in the nation’s development journey, promoting equal opportunities, and solidifying its global standing as a model for gender balance.

The resolution aims to expand the Council’s scope and strengthen its strategic roles by developing supportive legislative and regulatory frameworks to advance gender balance across government and private sectors. This aligns with the UAE’s forward-looking vision and boosts its position in relevant global indices.

The Council’s objectives include achieving gender balance and equal opportunities across all sectors in the UAE, supporting men and women’s contributions to sustainable development, and ensuring harmony with national priorities related to family, motherhood, and community. It also seeks to position the UAE as a global role model for gender equality while enhancing coordination among federal and concerned entities to create an enabling environment.

Reporting directly to the Cabinet, the Council’s key mandates include proposing and reviewing policies, legislation, and strategies to promote gender balance, coordinating with relevant authorities for approval and implementation, and monitoring global reports to suggest improvements. It will also develop mechanisms to measure progress, establish a comprehensive national database, conduct specialised studies on regional and international trends, and represent the UAE in relevant regional and international organizations and events.

The UAE Cabinet has also approved the restructuring of the UAE Gender Balance Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the membership of Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy; Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union; Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood; Faisal Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre; Khalid Abdulrahim Al Harmoodi, Assistant Secretary General for Cabinet Affairs Support; Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Community Development; in addition to Ahmed Yousef Al Nasser - Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Policies at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, expressed her gratitude to the wise leadership for prioritising gender balance as a national goal and a key pillar of sustainable development. She noted that this steadfast support has elevated the UAE to a leading position globally in this critical area, making the Emirati model a benchmark for others regionally and worldwide.

She stressed that the UAE Gender Balance Council will redouble its efforts, working closely with government and private sector partners to fulfill the vision of the wise leadership, aiming to position the UAE as a global leader across all fields. She commended the united teamwork over the years, which has driven the nation to its current world-class standing.

Sheikha Manal also highlighted the outstanding achievements of Emirati women across diverse sectors, including science and life sciences, demonstrating their capability and honoring the trust placed in them by the leadership. Her Highness emphasised women’s vital role in the UAE’s progress and global competitiveness, adding that the country provides ample opportunities for women to continue this success and represent the nation proudly on the international stage.

She extended her thanks to the previous members of the UAE Gender Balance Council for their significant contributions, which boosted the UAE’s global competitiveness.

She congratulated the new members, confident that their varied expertise will strengthen the Council’s leadership in achieving further successes aligned with the UAE’s vision for growth, prosperity, and global excellence. She added that the Council will continue collaborating with all relevant entities to develop supportive policies and regulations for gender balance in both public and private sectors, in line with the UAE Government’s directives and future aspirations.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, highlighted that the UAE’s outstanding progress in gender balance has inspired nations across the region and the world. Al Marri stressed that with determination and dedication, the UAE has shown that excellence and global leadership are within reach in any field. She affirmed that, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Council will strive to position the UAE as a global leader in sharing best practices for gender equality.

Mona Al Marri also pointed out that the Cabinet’s resolution, led by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to reorganise the UAE Gender Balance Council will strengthen its strategic role and will deepen efforts to promote gender balance as a core principle in both government and private sectors, reflecting the UAE’s focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities across all levels.

Al Marri noted that the nation’s commitment to advancing women’s rights and gender equality through innovative laws and policies has significantly improved its global competitiveness rankings.