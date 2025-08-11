Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, the region’s leading digital enabler, has announced a strategic partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) to expand its Job Attachment Program (JAP) into the esports and gaming sector. This initiative aims to build local capabilities by offering real-world experience to stc group employees through temporary project-based assignments in one of the Kingdom’s most dynamic digital industries.

Through this collaboration, participants will gain hands-on exposure to industry-relevant projects, benefit from mentorship by seasoned esports professionals, and develop the technical and strategic skills required to support Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global digital powerhouse.

“We recognize the importance of preparing our future leaders to succeed in a digital-first world—especially as gaming becomes a core part of modern life,” said Ahmad M. S Alghamdi, Chief Human Resources Officer at stc group. “This partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation reinforces our commitment to talent development and innovation in an industry that is transforming entertainment and redefining digital engagement.”

The Saudi Esports Federation, a leading force in shaping the Kingdom’s esports ecosystem, will provide JAP participants with the opportunity to work on initiatives aligned with its mission to develop local talent, support grassroots to professional esports development, and catalyze the entire gaming value chain.

“Esports is a strategic pillar of Vision 2030, creating new pathways for Saudi youth and establishing the Kingdom as a global leader in technology and innovation,” said Turki AlFawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation. “Our collaboration with stc group reflects our shared vision of equipping Saudi talent with the capabilities to thrive and lead in this high-growth sector.”

Since its inception, stc group’s JAP has collaborated with over 25 leading organizations, providing hundreds of employees with transformative experiences across multiple industries. By integrating esports into the program, stc group continues to play a pivotal role in building a digitally empowered workforce that drives both national and global progress.

Together, stc group and the Saudi Esports Federation are laying the foundation for a new generation of Saudi talent one that will lead the Kingdom’s esports revolution and contribute to a diversified, knowledge-based economy under Vision 2030.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Saudi Esports Federation:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.