Job seekers are actively using AI to strengthen applications, yet nearly half (49%) don't know how to stand out when AI is involved in screening

85% of recruiters surveyed say AI has helped speed up hiring significantly, yet 83% wish they were better equipped for how AI is transforming their role

Saudi Arabia: With 73% of professionals surveyed in Saudi Arabia planning to look for a new job in 2026, the Kingdom’s talent landscape is set for another year of high mobility as competition intensifies and hiring becomes more complex.

New research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, shows a workforce that is highly positive and digitally confident, yet navigating a job market that feels tougher, more fragmented and increasingly shaped by AI.

Employment sentiment remains strong: 82% of respondents say they are happy with their current employment situation. At the same time, job seekers are realistic about the road ahead. 65% percent say it has become more challenging to find a new job over the last year, with 57% citing too much competition.

On the recruitment side, conditions are shifting as well. 44% of KSA talent acquisition professionals surveyed say finding qualified talent has become more challenging, yet the adoption of AI is reshaping their workflows with 85% agreeing that AI is now speeding up hiring. This points to a talent market where both sides feel the pressure - but for different reasons.

Job Seekers: Leveraging AI While Navigating New Uncertainties

Saudi job seekers are actively using AI to strengthen their candidacy. Many are leveraging it to tailor CVs, identify suitable roles and prepare more effectively for interviews. The technology is becoming a standard tool in their job search arsenal.

But adoption has raised novel concerns. 51% believe AI makes it harder to get noticed in the hiring process, and a close 49% say they don't know how to stand out when AI is involved in screening. It's not a rejection of the technology - it's uncertainty about how to navigate it effectively. Job seekers recognize AI's role but lack clarity on how algorithms evaluate candidates and what truly differentiates a strong application in an AI-assisted process.

The hiring experience itself has also grown more complex. 76% say today's job-seeking process involves too many stages with little communication, making it difficult for candidates to track their progress. Over the past year, 33% experienced slow responses from recruiters with limited visibility into where they stand and 31% received no feedback on unsuccessful applications. These challenges combine to create a sense of unpredictability.

However, job seekers are responding with initiative. Around one third are proactively strengthening their competitiveness via broadening their industry search, learning in-demand skills like AI, and updating their professional profiles. This reflects a workforce that recognizes the evolving landscape and is taking concrete steps to adapt, even as they seek greater clarity on how to navigate AI-driven hiring successfully.

Recruiters: Gaining Efficiency While Managing New Complexities

For hiring professionals, AI has delivered tangible benefits. 85% say it significantly speeds up hiring, and 80% report that it makes it easier to gain insight into candidate skills, often surfacing strong talent that traditional searches might have overlooked. Rather than replacing human judgment, AI is enabling talent teams to spend more time in meaningful conversations with candidates.

But the technology presents its own challenges. 44% of Saudi talent acquisition professionals say finding qualified talent has become more difficult, reflecting rising expectations and the pressure to source increasingly niche skills while managing higher applicant volumes.

Recruiters are also aware that rapid adoption requires careful implementation. 74% acknowledge that AI-led interviews can feel too impersonal when not thoughtfully designed, recognizing that excessive automation risks weakening the human connection that builds trust. And like job seekers, they're navigating a learning curve - 83% wish they were better equipped for how AI is transforming hiring, reflecting an awareness that continuous adaptation is necessary as the technology evolves.

Both sides are adapting, but a readiness gap is emerging

As AI becomes central to Saudi Arabia’s hiring ecosystem, job seekers and recruiters face a readiness gap. While AI adoption is high, understanding how to optimize its use and how to navigate its implications is still developing. Job seekers want clearer insight into how AI evaluates their applications. Recruiters want better frameworks for deploying AI in ways that enhance rather than diminish the candidate experience.

The opportunity lies in closing this gap - helping both sides not just use AI, but understand how to use it well. To help job seekers feel better prepared for 2026, LinkedIn offers a wide range of AI tools, including AI-powered job search and the job match feature to see which roles align with your skills and qualifications. For businesses, LinkedIn is leading the way in agentic hiring with tools delivering real impact such as Hiring Assistant and AI-powered interviews.

Ranim AlAmin, LinkedIn’s Head of Strategic Governments Partnerships in KSA, said:

“Saudi Arabia’s hiring landscape is evolving quickly, and job seekers and recruiters are experiencing that change in different ways. Job seekers are engaging with AI while navigating processes that feel more complex and competitive, while recruiters are using AI to manage scale and better understand skills. The priority now is to help both sides optimize their use of the technology. LinkedIn is committed to helping people feel prepared through trusted insights, AI-powered tools and pathways to build the skills they need to succeed in the years ahead.”

LinkedIn Career Expert tips to help people in their job search

Take steps to navigate your job search with confidence: Go to linkedin.com/jobsearchguide for actionable advice, tips for using our tools, access to free courses and more.

Meet the moment: The job market is shifting quickly, so it’s important to get prepared and take action. Start by looking at trends in your industry and thinking about what you want in your next role. Identify the skills that will help you get there and take a few concrete steps today to build momentum and confidence.

Get comfortable with AI in your job search: AI is shaping almost every part of the job search, from finding roles to being pre-screened by recruiters and preparing for interviews. The key is to start small. Why not try exploring LinkedIn’s job match tool to help speed up your search for the right role?

Keep your Profile fresh: Your Profile is often the first place employers look. Make sure your skills and experience are up to date and clearly highlighted, and verify information such as workplace and identity to help build trust - this will be key in separating yourself from the competition.

Mark your Top Choice job: If you’re a Premium subscriber, mark a job as a top choice when applying through Easy Apply to signal to recruiters you have strong interest in a job they’ve posted. Selecting Top Choice increases your likelihood of receiving a recruiter message by 43%.

Lean on your network: Your network is a powerful resource. Engaging with posts, commenting, or reaching out directly can provide support, spark opportunities, and open doors you might not expect. Try LinkedIn’s new AI-powered people search – by searching for people in plain language – to unlock the potential of your network.

Methodology

Consumer and Global HR Professionals Research

This research was conducted by Censuswide in November 2025 among 19,113 respondents who work full time/part time or who are unemployed but are currently looking for a role (aged 18-79)* between November 13 and November 28, 2025, and among 6,554 global HR professionals between November 10 and November 27, 2025. Markets included the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Sweden, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Australia, and MENA (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates). Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is a member of the British Polling Council.

