Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched Save Plus, a new long-term savings scheme designed to help customers plan for their financial future through monthly saving, regular profits and life takaful protection by Takaful International Co., all within a fully Sharia’a compliant structure.

Available to Bahraini residents aged 18 and above, Save Plus empowers customers across different life stages to build their savings gradually, whether they are young professionals, families planning for future milestones with medium‑ to long‑term commitments, or entrepreneurs looking to secure steady financial reserves. This is made possible through flexible tenures ranging from three to twenty years, and affordable monthly contributions starting from BD 50, customers can choose a plan that fits their goals, with monthly profit credited directly to the customer’s account providing ongoing transparency, predictability, and consistency throughout their savings journey.

The scheme also includes life takaful coverage of up to BD 75,000, provided by Takaful International Co., subject to policy terms, conditions and underwriting guidelines & requirements. Offering essential financial protection and long-term security for customers and their families in line with Shariah principles. This partnership reflects Takaful International’s commitment to delivering reliable, customer-centric takaful solutions that support financial wellbeing.

Save Plus can be accessed entirely through the BisB Mobile App without the need to visit a branch, reflecting the Bank’s dedication to innovation and customer convenience. Through BisB Mobile App, it enables customers to open, manage, and track their savings plan.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Faisal Al Abdulla, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BisB, said, “At BisB, we remain committed on developing Sharia’a compliant solutions that support the real financial needs of our valued customers across every life stage. Save Plus was designed with specific customer segments in mind, whether it’s young professionals beginning their savings journey, parents planning for their children’s future, or entrepreneurs seeking greater financial stability with built‑in protection. Save Plus promotes long‑term financial security through a rewarding approach that combines saving, earning, and protection. By offering a seamless digital experience through our mobile app, we aim to make long‑term financial planning more accessible, intuitive, and convenient for everyone in Bahrain, from busy individuals to families looking for smarter, automated ways to save.”

As an added benefit, every Save Plus account will be automatically entered into scheduled cash prize draws throughout 2026, with each draw awarding USD 5,000 to a winning customer. Additional details of the draw schedule will be announced soon.

This launch reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to offering practical digital Islamic banking solutions that empower Bahraini families and encourage responsible money management across the community. Customers can apply now through the BisB Mobile App and begin planning for their future with Save Plus.