Kuwait Finance House Bahrain, one of the leading providers of Shari’a-compliant banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is now an Appointed Representative of Solidarity Bahrain, one of the largest takaful companies in the Kingdom, and has announced the launch of Family Takaful products issued by Solidarity Bahrain.

Family Takaful products are a cornerstone of sound personal financial planning, offering customers peace of mind through financial protection and long-term security. With the inclusion of these products, KFH Bahrain enhances its capabilities to provide comprehensive financial solutions to its customers.

Speaking on the launch, Mohamed Zakout, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer – Retail Banking at KFH Bahrain, said: “At KFH, our customers remain at the centre of every decision we make. With the introduction of Family Takaful solutions, we are also providing them with an essential component for comprehensive financial planning - all under one roof. Complementing Family Takaful products with our Shari’a-compliant banking solutions reinforces our role of a trusted lifelong partner.”

On his side, Jawad Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer at Solidarity Bahrain, said: We are delighted to join hands with KFH Bahrain in this strategic partnership, which aligns perfectly with our mission to make Family Takaful solutions more accessible and relevant to customers across the Kingdom. We aim to deliver innovative, Shari’a-compliant protection plans that provide real value and long-term financial security. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting individuals and families at every stage of their financial journey, while strengthening the overall Takaful ecosystem in Bahrain.”

This collaboration emphasises KFH Bahrain’s ongoing mission to strengthen its ability as a trusted financial partner dedicated to supporting customers at every stage of their financial journey.