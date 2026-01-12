Educational collaboration aims to enhance understanding of Chronic Urticaria, support earlier diagnosis, and empower patients and physicians across the Kingdom

The collaboration supports Novartis’s mission to reimagine medicine by advancing innovative, patient‑focused care in immuno‑dermatology

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (SSDDS) and Novartis Saudi today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing medical education and improving the patient journey for people living with Chronic Urticaria (CU) across the Kingdom.

Through a newly signed Letter of Intent, SSDDS and Novartis Saudi aim to strengthen Chronic Urticaria care pathways in the Kingdom by supporting evidence-based medical education, improving disease awareness, and fostering more informed patient journeys. The initiative aligns closely with SSDDS’s mission to advance dermatologic care and professional development nationwide, while reinforcing Novartis’s long-standing commitment to patient-centered care in immuno-dermatology.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al-Akeel, President of the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, said: “Advancing dermatologic care in Saudi Arabia requires continuous education, scientific exchange, and a strong focus on patient needs. Our collaboration with Novartis provides an important platform to enhance awareness and understanding of Chronic Urticaria among dermatologists and the wider healthcare community, in line with our mission to elevate standards of care nationwide.”

Amir Abdelaziz, Country President at Novartis Saudi Arabia, added: “Novartis has a long-standing leadership in immuno-dermatology, and our commitment to Saudi Arabia goes beyond providing treatments. As part of our mission to reimagine medicine, we are dedicated to transforming the patient journey. Through this collaboration with SSDDS, we aim to empower patients with accessible knowledge and support, ensuring that their path from the first flare-up to a specialized diagnosis is as informed and seamless as possible.”

Emphasizing the clinical impact of improved education, Dr. Dana Alessa, Head of Scientific Committee of the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, said: “Chronic urticaria is a condition that can be deeply distressing for patients, yet it often remains under-recognized or misunderstood. Through education, local evidence generation, and collaboration with leading medical societies, we aim to support earlier diagnosis, more informed clinical decision-making, and ultimately better quality of life for patients across the Kingdom.”

By fostering collaboration between industry and the medical community, this initiative aims to enhance disease understanding, earlier diagnosis, and optimized management of chronic urticaria in Saudi Arabia, ultimately improving patient outcomes and contributing to a more informed, resilient healthcare ecosystem.

