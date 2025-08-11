Dubai, UAE: TownX, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers with an AED 4 billion project portfolio, has appointed Ocean Stone as the main contractor for its Ashley Hills project. Located in the heart of Arjan, the AED 662 million development spans over 400,000 square feet of sellable area, marking another milestone in TownX's commitment to delivering high-quality residential communities.

Ocean Stone, a renowned construction firm with extensive experience in large-scale residential projects, will oversee the construction of Ashley Hills, which includes the development of 616 residential units. The project is designed to offer families and investors a mix of spacious apartments in one of Dubai's most rapidly developing areas.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX, said: “We are excited to have Ocean Stone on board as the main contractor for Ashley Hills. Their proven track record of delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget makes them the perfect fit for this ambitious development. With the commencement of construction, we are confident that this partnership will ensure the timely and successful delivery of this landmark project.”

As part of the project’s ongoing efforts, TownX has also begun collecting Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from potential buyers and investors. This step reflects the growing demand for high-quality residential options in Arjan, with Ashley Hills set to become one of the district's most sought-after developments.

Ashley Hills is expected to be completed in phases, with handover timelines to be confirmed as the project progresses. The development's strategic location in Arjan offers excellent connectivity to major roads and growing infrastructure, making it an ideal living destination.

Since its inception in 2017, TownX has focused on delivering projects ahead of schedule and with attention to detail. With over 1,774 units delivered and 2,125 apartments currently in development, the company continues to expand its footprint in Dubai’s real estate market. Ashley Hills is another milestone in TownX’s efforts to create residential communities that meet the needs of modern families while delivering long-term value.

Other key developments delivered by TownX include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC. Ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Luma Park Views in JVC.

About TownX

Founded in 2017, TownX is a Dubai-based real estate developer with a project portfolio valued at AED 4 billion. Driven by a team of 350 employees, the company has delivered over 1,774 units to date. TownX is currently developing 2,125 apartments and has completed 1,036,000 square feet of premium living space. With a focus on family-oriented communities, the company designs spaces that cater to all generations. TownX prioritises premium quality by incorporating high-end finishes, energy-efficient designs, and spacious interiors. Above all, the company is committed to an exceptional user experience, ensuring that each project enhances the daily lives of its residents. Key developments delivered include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC. Ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Luma Park Views in JVC.

