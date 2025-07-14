Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced a strategic partnership with almatar, a leading travel-tech platform, to introduce a new suite of smart post-arrival services designed to enhance the corporate travel experience across the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, and Abdulelah AlMehdar, Managing Director of Aamal & Flights at almatar. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering integrated and innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of business travelers.

Through this collaboration, travelers using HR systems such as ZenHR and Kayan HR will be able to access a range of personalized post-arrival services via the almatar platform. These include tailored hospitality offers, extended stay options, and ground transport solutions, all seamlessly integrated with company travel policies and employee profiles to ensure a streamlined and efficient journey from arrival onwards.

Arved von zur Muehlen stated: “Our collaboration with almatar reflects our ongoing commitment to redefining the travel experience for our guests. By introducing smart, integrated post-arrival services tailored to the needs of business travelers, we are enhancing convenience, efficiency, and value across every touchpoint. It also reinforces Saudia’s role as a key enabler of digital innovation.”

Faisal Alrajhi, CEO of almatar, said: “This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to innovation. We’re not just selling tickets; we’re building a smarter ecosystem that enhances the traveler’s experience even beyond arrival.”

This initiative forms part of Saudia’s wider digital transformation strategy and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy, particularly in enhancing business travel, advancing technology-led services, and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for tourism, logistics, and enterprise.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 148 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

About almatar:

almatar is one of the most advanced and trusted travel platforms in the Middle East, serving millions of users across both B2C and B2B segments. From flight bookings and hotel stays to travel insurance and enterprise-level travel management, almatar delivers a seamless, tech-driven experience rooted in innovation and customer-centricity.

With continuous investment in digital infrastructure and a strong focus on localized solutions, almatar is shaping the future of smart travel — from Saudi Arabia to the world.