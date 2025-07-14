Muscat: Liva Insurance proudly celebrated the graduation of its latest trainee cohort, reinforcing the company’s commitment to developing future-ready professionals who will contribute to Oman’s evolving economic and professional landscape.

Designed to blend practical experience with structured learning, the program reflects Liva’s strategic focus on building a skilled, agile workforce. Over the past several months, trainees demonstrated strong performance across various departments, gaining hands-on experience and developing technical capabilities in line with industry standards.

The graduation ceremony recognized the achievements of the trainees, as well as the contributions of mentors, team leads, and internal experts who played a vital role in their development.

Fathiya Al Hajri, Head of Human Resources at Liva Insurance, commented:

“We are proud to see this group of trainees complete the program successfully. Their growth is a testament to their dedication and to our organization’s long-standing commitment to capability building. This initiative reflects our broader focus on professional development, knowledge transfer, and nurturing the next generation of leaders who are prepared to navigate the challenges of a modern workplace.”

She added: “These graduates leave with more than just technical skills—they bring a mindset of adaptability, critical thinking, and purpose. We look forward to seeing the impact they will make in their future roles.”

The program incorporated modern learning techniques, including interactive workshops, digital tools, and real-time project exposure. Participants built foundational skills in communication, problem-solving, analytical thinking, and digital literacy—key attributes in today’s fast-evolving business environment.

The initiative is also aligned with Oman Vision 2040, supporting national objectives in human capital development and knowledge-driven growth. Through structured, scalable training pathways, Liva Insurance is investing in long-term value creation—both within the organization and across the broader community.

As Liva continues to lead transformation in the insurance sector, it remains equally focused on building talent pipelines, supporting innovation, and contributing to national workforce readiness.

About Liva Insurance

Established in 2023 through the integration of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva Insurance is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years.

Liva Insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.