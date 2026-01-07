Muscat – H H Sayyid Bilarab, Honorary President of the Promising Omani Startups Programme, presided over the ‘Afaq’ ceremony held at the Royal Opera House. The event marked the successful conclusion of the programme’s foundational phase, highlighting significant progress in Oman’s entrepreneurial landscape between 2023 and 2025. Statistics revealed that the initiative has nurtured 205 technology and innovation-based start-ups, achieving an estimated market value of $395 mn.

Furthermore, the programme has successfully generated 549 employment opportunities for Omani youth across diverse economic sectors.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

