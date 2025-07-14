United Arab Emirates: Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, proudly announces that Gulf Asia Contracting LLC (GAC), a renowned General Contractor in the GCC with extensive industry experience and ongoing operations in the region, has been awarded the main works contract for its prestigious 'The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin' project.

The total contract value for the main works package is AED 201,462,000.00. This significant award marks a pivotal milestone in the development of 'The Astera,' which has a Gross Development Value of AED900 million (£200 million) and represents Aston Martin's inaugural venture into interior design for a real estate development in the Middle East.

Set on the picturesque Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, 'The Astera' will feature a mix of luxury apartments and villas, seamlessly blending Aston Martin’s signature design aesthetics with Dar Global’s unwavering commitment to offering exceptional living experiences.

Gulf Asia Contracting LLC's scope of work will encompass the comprehensive construction of the entire development, from superstructure to finishes, ensuring the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and timely delivery. Their proven expertise and extensive regional experience will be instrumental in bringing the iconic design and luxurious vision of 'The Astera' to life.

Following the successful completion of the shoring, excavation, and piling works by Stromek Emirates Foundations, the commencement of the main works signifies a major acceleration in the project's construction phase. This appointment is a key step towards realizing 'The Astera' as a landmark development on the Arabian Sea, combining iconic British design with cutting-edge engineering and craftsmanship, and elevating the living experience for future residents.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Reem AlTajer

Burson

reem.tajer@bursonglobal.com