Sharjah, UAE,: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has entered into a strategic partnership with Citix MENA to introduce a new smartboard digital network across several of the emirate’s flagship destinations, in a move set to modernize visitor engagement and advance Sharjah’s smart city agenda.

Under the agreement, Citix will deploy and operate a new generation of interactive digital street-furniture screens designed to offer real-time information, improved wayfinding, live updates, and continuous visibility of cultural, leisure, and tourism activities. The network aims to enhance how residents and tourists access information across public spaces managed by Shurooq.

The rollout, which marks one of the most significant digital infrastructure upgrades within Shurooq destinations to date, forms part of a broader push to integrate intelligent media systems into urban environments. The smartboards are built to deliver dynamic content supported by transparent analytics, giving brands, stakeholders, and city authorities new tools for communication and public engagement.

Citix, a global technology firm known for developing intelligent urban infrastructure, will oversee the end-to-end implementation-from installation and technical operations to smart-city widgets such as traffic updates, weather data, emergency alerts, and other adaptive modules. The company is recognized for creating advanced digital ecosystems combining hardware, software, and data analytics across several international markets.

The first phase of the Sharjah project will cover prominent destinations including Al Qasba, Al Heera Beach, The Flag Island, Khorfakkan, and additional high-footfall areas. Further expansion across other districts is planned as part of a long-term roadmap to strengthen the emirate’s digital transformation efforts.

Stepan Kasatkin, CEO of Citix MENA, said that the initiative aligns with the company’s mission to build smarter and more connected public spaces. He noted that the partnership with Shurooq lays a foundation for infrastructure that supports residents, visitors, and businesses while elevating Sharjah’s position in the region’s smart city landscape.

The collaboration underscores a shared vision between Shurooq and Citix to enhance the emirate’s public realm, improve the quality and efficiency of urban communication, and accelerate the adoption of modern technologies in line with Sharjah’s future development plans.