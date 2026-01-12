Abu Dhabi, UAE: Building on the strong success of its inaugural cohort, The AI Academy has officially opened applications for the second cohort of its Executive Program for Chief AI Officer (CAIO)—a flagship initiative designed to develop executive-level AI leadership across government and industry.

The second cohort builds directly on the proven impact of the inaugural program, which successfully certified 35 senior executives from government, defense, energy, healthcare, technology, and national infrastructure sectors across the UAE, GCC, and key global regions. Delivered in partnership with Polynome Group and the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), the program established a new benchmark for executive AI education in the region.

Proven Impact of the CAIO Program

Graduates of the inaugural cohort completed an intensive, hands-on curriculum combining masterclasses, workshops, and applied exercises. The program focused on responsible AI governance, regulatory alignment, fiscal impact, and large-scale AI deployment, equipping leaders with the capabilities required to drive AI transformation at an organizational and national level.

Participants were guided by world-class instructors and industry leaders from organizations including NVIDIA, Databricks, Mubadala, HCLTech, OpenCV Foundation, Khalifa University, NYU Abu Dhabi, e&, G42, Core42 and more, gaining practical insights and tools grounded in real-world implementation.

Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group, said: “The success of the first cohort shows just how important structured, executive-level AI leadership programs are. As AI becomes central to competitiveness and performance, these leaders are now equipped to turn potential into real, responsible impact.”

Dr. Tayeb A. Kamali, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), added: “This program reflects our commitment to nurturing leaders who can bridge advanced technology with sound governance and strategic decision-making. The achievements of the inaugural cohort confirm the value of executive education that truly meets national and regional priorities.”

Cohort One also delivered six high-impact capstone projects addressing pressing challenges in AI governance, healthcare sustainability, and energy resilience. These included a GCC-wide AI regulatory intelligence platform, a unified national AI layer for government services, AI-driven healthcare transformation models, and strategies addressing rising AI-related energy demand. Participants further benefited from site visits to ADNOC, Core42, Khazna Data Centers and the UAE Cybersecurity Council, gaining first-hand exposure to the nation’s AI, cloud, and cybersecurity infrastructure.

Launch of the Second Cohort

Following this strong foundation, the second intake of the Executive Program for Chief AI Officer is designed to continue raising the bar for executive AI leadership. The program will once again bring together distinguished faculty, senior-level peer learning, and direct engagement with leaders actively shaping AI in practice.

Cohort Two is tailored for a select group of experienced executives from across government and industry. Participants will engage closely with global AI practitioners, policymakers, and technologists who have led large-scale AI deployments, navigated regulation, and advised organizations at the highest levels. The emphasis remains on practical execution, strategic decision-making, and measurable impact.

Graduates of the second cohort will also join the program’s invitation-only global CAIO network, fostering long-term collaboration, insight-sharing, and strategic dialogue across sectors and regions.

Admissions

The second cohort will commence on 10 April 2026. Applications are now open and will close on 29 March 2026. Early applicants will receive a 10% discount. Given the program’s selective admissions process and limited cohort size, early applications are strongly encouraged.

Early Application Deadline: 15 February 2026

To learn more and apply, visit: https://polynome.ai/caio

About Abu Dhabi School of Management

The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is a leading institution focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. Established in 2011, the school is accredited by the Commission of Academic Accreditation (CAA) and holds multiple international recognitions. With more than 20 global partnerships and 50+ UAE-based case studies, ADSM plays a strategic role in advancing the nation’s knowledge economy.

About Polynome Group

Polynome Group is a Dubai-based AI company delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions across national and industry-scale projects. Specializing in infrastructure, government partnerships, and professional development through AI Academy, Polynome is the only certified NVIDIA Solution Advisor in the UAE and GCC and holds the Dubai AI Seal as a Trusted AI Company. With a proven track record of high-impact deployments, Polynome bridges global AI innovation with regional execution.