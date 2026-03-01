Kuwait – Boursa Kuwait Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser Al Kharafi said that the security of Kuwait and the safety of its citizens and residents are the highest priority and take precedence over all other considerations.

«The decision to suspend trading effective tomorrow is a precautionary and responsible measure taken in full coordination with the Capital Markets Authority and the relevant state authorities to ensure the protection of investors’ interests and to uphold the principle of market fairness under these exceptional circumstances,» he said.

«We want to reassure the local and international investment community that Boursa Kuwait’s technical and operational infrastructure enjoys the highest levels of resilience and fortification and has not been affected by the ongoing events. Our business continuity plans are operating at full efficiency to safeguard data and financial assets, reflecting the maturity of Kuwait’s capital market infrastructure and its ability to manage crises with a high degree of professionalism,» he added.

AlKharafi concluded his statement saying that «We stand fully prepared to resume operations upon issuing official directives, reaffirming our commitment to continuing our role as a key pillar of the national economy. We pray to the Almighty to protect Kuwait, its leadership, government and people and to preserve its security and stability.»

Trading Suspension and Operational Readiness

In line with its responsibility and in the interest of safeguarding all market participants and employees amid the current circumstances facing the country, Boursa Kuwait announced the suspension of trading sessions effective Sunday, March 1, 2026, until further notice, in full coordination with the Capital Markets Authority and the competent regulatory authorities.

The temporary precautionary measure aims to protect investors’ interests and ensure market fairness, prioritizing public safety standards and the stability of the financial system in light of recent security developments.

Boursa Kuwait affirms that all its technical systems and databases are operating efficiently and have not been impacted by the ongoing events. The company stressed that investors’ funds and financial positions remain fully secured in accordance with the applicable regulatory frameworks and that technical and operational emergency teams are currently operating under established business continuity plans to ensure maximum readiness to resume operations once conditions stabilize.

Transparency and Communication

Boursa Kuwait remains committed to transparency and continuous communication with all market participants and stakeholders and asks that they obtain updates exclusively through its official website and verified social media platforms to ensure access to accurate and up-to-date information as soon as it is issued.

Boursa Kuwait also reaffirms its confidence in the strength and resilience of the Kuwaiti economy and the ability of state institutions to overcome the current challenges, praying to Almighty God to preserve the State of Kuwait’s stability and security under its wise leadership.