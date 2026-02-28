Dubai – As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global tourism and hospitality hub, payment infrastructure is playing a growing role in protecting profitability and financial efficiency. Beyond occupancy levels and room rates, international collections, exchange rate fluctuations, and delayed settlements can quietly impact margins for hotels and restaurants operating across borders.

PaySelect, an innovative UAE-based payments comparison platform, is reshaping how hospitality businesses manage their payment infrastructure, enabling them to compare and implement more efficient payment processing, cross-border transactions, and FX solutions tailored to their operations.

“Hospitality operators often focus on revenue growth, yet the way funds move into and out of the business has a direct impact on profitability,” said Sissel Nielsen, Founder & CEO of PaySelect. “We work with hotels and restaurants to modernise their payment infrastructure, reduce avoidable international costs, and improve settlement predictability — without disrupting their commercial relationships.”

Rethinking international collections

Hotels receiving payments from overseas tour operators, travel agencies, and global partners frequently rely on traditional bank transfers that involve intermediary banks, retail FX spreads, and multi-day settlement cycles. These inefficiencies can restrict liquidity and create operational friction, particularly during peak seasons.

Through PaySelect’s network of regulated payment and FX partners, hospitality businesses can collect international payments via local accounts in key source markets such as Europe, the UK, and the United States. Overseas partners transact domestically, while funds are consolidated and settled into the UAE more efficiently, often within one business day. This structure improves cash flow visibility, reduces hidden charges, and enhances financial planning across properties.

Supporting franchise and management fee payments

Beyond inbound collections, PaySelect also supports outbound cross-border payments, including franchise and management fee transfers to international hotel chains. A UAE-based hotel operating under a European or global brand franchise can leverage PaySelect to identify the most suitable payment gateway or FX partner when remitting fees to its headquarters. By comparing corridor-specific pricing, routing structures, and settlement options, owners gain greater transparency and cost control when fulfilling contractual obligations.

Exchange rate structures and routing decisions can materially affect annual profitability for multi-property operators. Even small percentage improvements in FX pricing or settlement timing can translate into significant savings across portfolios.

How restaurants benefit

Restaurants and hospitality groups face equally complex requirements, spanning in-venue POS systems, online reservations, deposits, group bookings, events, and international guest payments. Rather than relying on a single provider or navigating multiple sales channels, operators can compare payment gateways, POS providers, and payment link solutions based on transaction volumes, service models, and expansion plans. This enables F&B brands to streamline checkout experiences, reduce transaction costs, and maintain operational flexibility as they scale across locations.

“Restaurants today require flexible payment ecosystems, not just terminals,” added Nielsen. “We ensure operators select infrastructure that supports reservations, deposits, events, and international guests, allowing payments to enhance the guest journey rather than complicate it.”

Advisory for hospitality groups

In addition to its comparison platform, PaySelect provides independent payments consulting to hotel groups across the GCC and MENA. The firm advises multi-property operators on acquiring optimisation, cross-border routing strategy, fee benchmarking, settlement improvements, and FX efficiency. Unlike traditional consultants or single-provider sales teams, PaySelect operates a market-wide advisory model, working closely with more than 20 local and global payment providers. This ecosystem gives hospitality groups direct visibility into pricing structures, provider capabilities across jurisdictions, approval criteria, and risk mitigation — while enabling objective benchmarking and faster implementation.

“Our ambition is to remove friction from hospitality payments at every stage,” said Nielsen. “By helping operators build resilient, future-ready payment infrastructure today, we are contributing to a more efficient and globally connected hospitality ecosystem.”

As hospitality businesses continue expanding internationally and managing increasingly diverse revenue streams, payment optimisation is becoming a strategic function rather than a back-office task. By simplifying how hotels and restaurants collect, route, and manage payments across borders, PaySelect enables operators to reduce friction behind the scenes — allowing leadership teams to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional guest experiences, strengthening brand reputation, and expanding their international footprint with confidence.