EPTTAS, a Nordic battery intelligence technology firm, and Dubai-based premium mobility provider CTRL Limo have entered into a strategic partnership to implement Battery Safety Intelligence (BSI) across CTRL’s electric fleet operations.

The collaboration introduces predictive battery monitoring and risk analysis to strengthen operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and proactive safety management as Dubai’s electric mobility infrastructure expands.

Implementation begins in Q1 2026, focusing initially on active electric fleet operations within Dubai.

Supporting Dubai’s Smart Mobility and Net Zero Agenda

Dubai has positioned itself as a global benchmark for smart governance, digital infrastructure, and sustainable urban development. As fleet electrification accelerates, structured safety oversight is becoming a critical operational layer, particularly in high-density urban environments where vehicles are stored and charged indoors.

Through the deployment of EPTTAS’ Battery Safety Intelligence platform, CTRL Limo will enhance its ability to: ● Monitor battery behavior in real time

Detect early thermal irregularities prior to ignition risk

Enable preventive safety intervention

Strengthen fleet-wide situational awareness

Support governance and compliance documentation

Protect passengers, assets, and infrastructure

Rather than relying solely on hardware safeguards, the partnership introduces a predictive intelligence layer that translates battery behavior into actionable operational insight. Modern electric vehicles are engineered with robust manufacturer safety systems; the addition of Battery Safety Intelligence provides an independent, fleet-level oversight layer designed to strengthen operational governance as electrification scales.

A Strategic Layer for Responsible Electrification

Battery Safety Intelligence functions as a decision-support framework, converting live battery data into structured risk assessments and documented escalation protocols.

For mobility operators, electrification without predictive oversight increases operational risk. Intelligence-backed electrification strengthens resilience while safeguarding service reliability.

As electric fleets scale across the GCC, predictive battery oversight will become foundational infrastructure rather than an optional enhancement.

CTRL Limo already operates a growing electric fleet as part of its broader premium mobility offering. The partnership with EPTTAS enhances this existing strategy by adding a predictive intelligence layer to strengthen safety governance as fleet electrification expands.

Leadership Perspectives

“Dubai is building the global model for future-ready mobility,” says Robert Eriksen Jacobsen, CEO of EPTTAS. “CTRL Limo demonstrates leadership by embedding intelligence and preventive battery safety into its zero-emission strategy from the outset. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible electrification at scale.” “For CTRL, premium mobility means anticipating risk before it materializes,” says Yuri Domansky, CEO and Co-Founder CTRL Limousine. “As we expand our electric operations within Dubai’s evolving smart mobility ecosystem, embedding structured battery intelligence enhances operational transparency, strengthens governance, and reinforces the safety standards our clients expect.”

Scalable Framework for Continued Expansion

The partnership establishes a scalable intelligence architecture to support CTRL Limo’s continued fleet evolution as electric mobility adoption increases across the UAE and the broader GCC.

As regulatory expectations evolve and ESG reporting standards mature, structured battery risk documentation and predictive safety capabilities will play an increasingly central role in fleet governance strategies.

About EPTTAS

EPTTAS delivers Battery Safety Intelligence for electric mobility and energy storage systems. Founded by professionals who experienced the limits of reactive battery safety, EPTTAS enables earlier, evidence-based risk management trusted by operators, insurers, and authorities.

By detecting battery instability potentially up to one hour before fire ignition and translating battery behavior into operational and governance insight, EPTTAS supports preventive safety decisions as electrification scales.

https://www.epttas.com/

About CTRL Limo

CTRL Limo is a Dubai-based luxury chauffeur and ground mobility provider delivering premium transportation solutions across the UAE. Serving corporate clients, hospitality partners, and private customers, CTRL combines professional full-time chauffeurs, structured fleet management, and concierge-level service standards to deliver safe, seamless, and reliable mobility experiences.

As Dubai advances toward a more sustainable and technology-enabled transport ecosystem, CTRL continues evolving its fleet operations to align with smart mobility and environmental objectives.

https://www.ctrl-limo.ae/