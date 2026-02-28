Muscat: As a bank that has consistently advanced customer-focused financing solutions aligned with evolving lifestyle needs, Sohar International, along with its Islamic banking window, Sohar Islamic, recently launched its Ramadan auto finance campaign. Under the initiative, Sohar International is offering competitive interest rates starting from 3.45% on auto loans, while Sohar Islamic is providing Shariah-compliant auto financing with profit rates also starting from 3.45%. Positioned to enable customers to make timely and well-considered decisions during the Holy Month, the campaign underscores the bank’s continued emphasis on responsible lending practices, disciplined pricing frameworks, and value-oriented financial solutions designed to serve diverse customer segments.

Commenting on the offering, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer, stated, “Ramadan represents a period of heightened consumer activity, and our responsibility as a leading financial institution is to respond with solutions that balance accessibility with prudent financial discipline. This campaign has been structured within a clearly defined risk and pricing framework, ensuring that competitiveness does not come at the expense of sustainability. Our objective is not merely to stimulate demand, but to enable informed financial decisions through transparent pricing, structured tenors, and value-added features that enhance overall affordability. By aligning our auto finance proposition with evolving customer behavior during the Holy Month, we reinforce our commitment to responsible lending, portfolio quality, and long-term customer financial wellbeing. At Sohar International, growth must be deliberate and sustainable. Through disciplined execution and customer-centric structuring, we continue to strengthen our retail franchise while maintaining the credit integrity that underpins our performance.”

Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic, said, “Our approach to Islamic auto finance is rooted in delivering solutions that uphold ethical principles while remaining practical for modern financial requirements. This campaign reflects our focus on transparency, fairness, and responsible structuring, ensuring customers benefit from financing that is both Shariah-compliant and aligned with their long-term financial wellbeing. We continuously work to refine our offerings so they not only meet market expectations but also reinforce trust, clarity, and value at every stage of the customer journey, particularly during Ramadan, a time when financial decisions often carry deeper personal significance.”

The Ramadan auto finance campaign offers tenors of up to 10 years, providing customers with the flexibility to structure repayments in alignment with their income cycles and overall financial planning priorities. Beyond competitive pricing, the campaign incorporates practical value enhancements, including complimentary vehicle registration coverage of up to OMR 40, alongside motor protection support of up to OMR 100 when the insurance or takaful policy is obtained through the bank’s approved partners. These features are designed to strengthen overall affordability while delivering measurable and immediate customer value.

The offer is extended to both Omani nationals and expatriate residents, subject to applicable income, employment, and age criteria, with eligibility commencing from 18 years for Omani nationals and 21 years for expatriate residents, and extending up to a maximum age of 65 years at finance maturity. Available under both salary transfer and non-salary transfer arrangements, the campaign is supported by a clearly defined documentation framework to ensure a transparent and efficient application process for customers financing either new or used vehicles. By maintaining structured credit standards while enabling flexibility across employment segments, the bank continues to balance accessibility with prudent risk management principles.

Sohar International closely monitors market dynamics and customer purchasing patterns, remaining deliberate in refining its product propositions to reflect prevailing market conditions and consumer sentiment. The ongoing campaign exemplifies this adaptive approach, combining timely market responsiveness with sound financial discipline. As customer expectations evolve, the bank remains committed to enhancing its offerings to ensure sustained competitiveness, relevance, and alignment with long-term financial sustainability.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om