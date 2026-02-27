• Sales to commence on 5th March for homes within Lunara on The Strand

• 49,500 sqm community on The Strand comprises of three connected towers

• Construction expected to begin in Q4 2026 with anticipated completion in Q1 2029



Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed developer, has announced that sales for Lunara on The Strand will commence on 5th March 2026. The Strand is RAK Properties’ recently launched new destination located within the highly sought-after Marjan Beach District.



Lunara on The Strand will consist of 583 homes across a collection of three connected towers. It encompasses 49,500 sqm of GFA, representing almost AED 1 billion of The Strand’s overall anticipated gross sales value of AED 12 billion. Construction is scheduled to begin in Q4 2026 with an anticipated completion date of Q1 2029.



Available units include a mix of 1-2-bedroom apartments as well as a 3-bed penthouse, with competitive prices starting from AED 1.28m. A total of 14 retail and 8 F&B spaces will complement the vision of RAK Properties and Vision 2030 by prioritising independent, UAE-grown vendors as part of a dynamic and authentic ecosystem.



Supporting connected living through a focus on amenities that empower contemporary lifestyles, Lunara on The Strand is well suited to meet the diverse needs of the next generation of residents drawn to Ras Al Khaimah’s mix of economic growth, investment opportunity and exciting real estate options.



Lunara on The Strand will mature into a bustling hub with state-of-the-art co-working zones, diverse leisure options, and busy streets that prioritise convenience and connectivity.



Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer, RAK Properties, said: “We are excited to bring Lunara on The Strand to market, representing the next stage in RAK Properties’ overall growth journey.



As a destination that supports connected living across a vibrant and walkable community, The Strand has been carefully designed to empower residents who are seeking more than just a new home, but a whole new way of living.



"As the first community to be launched as part of The Strand masterplan, Lunara on The Strand sits at the core of Ras Al Khaimah’s new Marjan Beach District. As such, residents will enjoy easy access to an upcoming portfolio of beachfront hotels, a large public park, and upgraded transportation infrastructure.”



The Strand is strategically positioned to benefit from the upcoming Wynn Resort, the UAE’s first integrated destination which will be connected to the mainland by the purpose-built Wynn Bridge. The Strand is also adjacent to the E11 arterial highway, which is currently undergoing major upgrades. A planned public park will add to the masterplan’s livability.



The Marjan beachfront, located within a short 2-minute walk from The Strand, will be home to global hospitality brands and beach clubs, further reinforcing this stretch of Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline as a major lifestyle hub for tourists and residents alike. Also in close proximity to The Strand are key lifestyle amenities such as shopping malls and golf courses.



Buyers and investors wishing to be among the first to purchase a home in Lunara on The Strand can do so by visiting RAK Properties’ sales offices in Dubai’s Business Bay and in Mina, Ras Al Khaimah from 5th March from 10:00-19:00. For more information, please visit www.thestrand.ae



About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.



RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.



Awards and recognitions

· Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

· Bay Views Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

· Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Use Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.