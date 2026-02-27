Strengthens its presence, helping retailers and enterprises in Saudi Arabia speed up their digital and omnichannel transformation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Fynd, an AI-native retail technology company backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, has announced its official expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This marks a significant step in its growth strategy for the Middle East. With this launch, Fynd introduces its full-stack AI-driven commerce capabilities to support retailers and enterprises in one of the world’s fastest-growing retail markets.

Saudi Arabia’s retail sector is changing rapidly under its Vision 2030 goals. This change is driven by digital adoption, infrastructure investments, and a young, mobile-focused population. The retail market is expected to exceed USD 160 billion by 2028, with e-commerce projected to surpass USD 20 billion soon. Rising internet use, improved last-mile delivery, and government-supported digital projects are speeding up omnichannel integration for both large companies and emerging brands. As retailers modernize to meet changing customer needs, the demand for a unified, smart commerce infrastructure has grown.

Fynd aims to enable brands and retailers to integrate in-store, online, and supply chain operations through its single AI-native Commerce Platform. The platform connects inventory, catalog, orders, fulfillment, and customer engagement in real time, removing disjointed systems and enabling true omnichannel flexibility. Fynd’s StoreOS powers advanced POS, Endless Aisle, and Clienteling, while Storefront provides scalable, brand-focused e-commerce experiences. OMS, WMS, and TMS work together to ensure smart order management, optimized warehouse operations, and efficient last-mile delivery throughout the Kingdom.

Fynd’s AI tools further support this transformation. AI PIM automates catalog enhancement and data standardization for quicker market entry. AI Photoshoot allows for scalable, high-quality product images through generative AI, while Kaily improves customer engagement with personalized shopping experiences across different channels.

To build trust and boost its credibility in Saudi Arabia, Fynd is working closely with NICE, one of the leading retail brands in the Kingdom, to streamline and unify its commerce ecosystem. Throughout this partnership, Fynd has helped NICE strengthen its omnichannel capabilities, showcasing the brand’s scale, market leadership, and robust consumer presence in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is among the most ambitious and high-growth retail markets in the world, driven by Vision 2030 and a digitally empowered consumer base,” said Ronak Modi, Chief Business Officer – Global, Fynd. “Retailers in the Kingdom are investing heavily in omnichannel capabilities, large-format retail, and next-generation logistics. Our AI-native Commerce Platform is designed to unify disconnected systems, speed up fulfillment, boost customer engagement, and allow brands to grow with agility, all while keeping operations simple. We look forward to partnering with Saudi retailers as they shape the future of commerce.”

“We see strong momentum from companies rethinking their technology to support growth, speed, and intelligence. In the Kingdom, we aim to work closely with retailers and enterprise brands to deliver clear business results, from better inventory efficiency and quicker fulfillment to richer, AI-enhanced customer engagement. We are dedicated to building a strong local ecosystem and fostering long-term partnerships,” said Dharmendra Mehta, Managing Director – MEA, Fynd.

With a presence across India, the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Fynd currently serves over 20,000+ stores and 300+ enterprise retailers globally. Its expansion into Saudi Arabia reinforces its long-term commitment to the Middle East region and positions the company as a strategic technology partner for enterprises looking to modernize infrastructure, unlock omnichannel growth, and deliver differentiated customer experiences in one of the region’s most dynamic markets.

About Fynd

Fynd is an AI-native retail technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It serves over 20,000+ stores and 300+ enterprise retailers and offers a modular commerce stack that unifies in-store, online, and logistics operations. Backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Fynd is expanding across the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia to power next-generation retail experiences.

For more information, visit www.fynd.com