Abu Dhabi, UAE: Skipr, the autonomous trust fabric for the age of AI, today announced the close of its USD 2 million seed funding round at a USD 10 million valuation. The funding supports the startup’s expansion from Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, as it scales sovereign AI infrastructure for national and enterprise deployments.

As intelligent systems increasingly operate autonomously across organizations, clouds, and borders, a new challenge has emerged: how these systems can safely work together. Skipr addresses this gap by providing a secure way for AI systems to communicate, coordinate, and exchange value, while ensuring governments and enterprises retain full sovereign control over their data and decision making.

Skipr is already working with telecommunications operators, AI and cybersecurity laboratories, and data center partners to deploy autonomous, sovereign AI digital services at national and enterprise scale. These early deployments position the company as a key enabler for governments and enterprises transitioning toward AI-ready, cross-jurisdiction digital environments.

Purpose-built for sovereign-grade use cases, Skipr enables organizations to connect systems, deploy applications, and enable trusted interactions between AI tools across different networks. Through cryptographic identity, policy-driven routing, and auditable interoperability, the company’s technology ensures that data, decisions, and transactions can be shared safely, transparently, and in line with regulatory and national requirements.

“This funding accelerates our work on what we believe is a foundational layer for the AI era,” said Andreas Hartl, CEO at Skipr Technologies. “As AI systems become autonomous and interconnected, secure AI-to-AI interoperability under sovereign control is no longer optional. We are building the trust infrastructure nations and enterprises need to deploy AI safely, confidently, and at scale.”

As part of the Hub71+ Digital Assets specialist ecosystem, Skipr operates within Abu Dhabi’s growing network of technology innovators, regulators, and strategic partners focused on globally relevant digital infrastructure.

About Skipr

Skipr is the fabric of autonomous trust. As a sovereign Platform-as-a-Service for the age of intelligence, it enables secure, policy-governed AI-to-AI communication across borders, clouds, and organizations. Skipr empowers nations and enterprises to deploy autonomous systems with full sovereignty, compliance, and control.