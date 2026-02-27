RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has inaugurated the Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence Center (ATAIC), marking a strategic milestone in the university’s evolution from a consumer of innovation to a contributor to its creation.

Established under the School of Engineering and Computing and supported by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s (TDRA) ICT Fund, ATAIC is designed as a catalyst for regional transformation - advancing applied research, industry collaboration, and future-ready talent development in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

More than a research facility, ATAIC serves as a strategic engine to power the next chapter of Ras Al Khaimah’s economic and intellectual growth. The Center bridges academic theory with real-world industry demands, ensuring that graduates are not only job-ready, but future-proof in an era defined by agility, adaptability, and digital transformation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, stated: “The Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence Center is much more than a new research facility; it is a strategic engine designed to power the next chapter of our region’s economic and intellectual story.

“At AURAK, we recognize that AI is not just a tool for automation; it is a fundamental shift in how humanity will solve its most complex problems. ATAIC is our response to that shift. It is where we bridge academic theory with the high-stakes demands of the global market, ensuring our graduates are not merely job-ready, but future-proof.”

Professor Alameddine also expressed his appreciation to the TDRA’s ICT Fund for its pivotal support in establishing the Center, noting that the partnership reflects a national commitment to strengthening research and education in advanced technologies.

Dr. Khouloud Salameh, Associate Dean of the School of Engineering and Computing and Director of ATAIC, emphasized the Center’s capabilities and long-term vision: “ATAIC provides a state-of-the-art innovation ecosystem equipped with high-performance computing clusters, AI workstations, robotics kits, and IoT devices. Beyond infrastructure, it is a collaborative platform where students, faculty, and industry partners co-develop applied solutions in machine learning, smart systems, and digital transformation.”

ATAIC’s core activities include applied research and development, industry-driven projects, and business incubation. Student projects showcased during the inauguration demonstrated practical AI applications developed in collaboration with industry partners.

The launch event was attended by representatives from TDRA, Ras Al Khaimah Statistics, Julphar, Dell, Microsoft, AWS, Huawei, and IBM, underscoring AURAK’s commitment to a model of co-creation between academia and industry.

The establishment of ATAIC aligns directly with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and reinforces AURAK’s role in positioning Ras Al Khaimah as an emerging hub for smart systems, data science, and advanced digital innovation.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.