Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas sector, today announced the closing of a $5 billion multi-tranche debt financing.

The transaction supports EGA’s strategic initiatives by enhancing liquidity and providing additional financial flexibility to execute long-term plans, while further strengthening the company’s balance sheet and debt maturity profile.

The financing combined conventional and Shariah-compliant facilities arranged with a group of 21 leading regional and international banks, including term loans and revolving credit facilities with tenors of up to five years.

The transaction attracted strong interest from financial institutions across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America, with demand significantly in excess of the facility amount.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “At EGA, we remain focused on long-term value creation for our shareholders including through capital structure optimisation. This successful financing reflects the strong confidence of the international banking community in EGA’s credit profile, operational excellence, and long-term growth strategy.”

EGA will use the proceeds to refinance existing indebtedness and support strategic initiatives. 2028.

Contacts at EGA:

media@ega.ae

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Today EGA is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry. EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations from alumina refining to the production of cast primary aluminium and recycling. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah in the United Arab Emirates, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah, a speciality foundry in high strength recycled aluminium in Germany, and a recycling plant in the United States.

EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2025, EGA sold 2.84 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world. EGA has more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. In 2025, value-added products accounted for 81 percent of EGA’s cast metal sales.

EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.Around 10 per cent of EGA’s aluminium production is sold in the UAE to around 20 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE supports more than 56,000 jobs. EGA itself employs over 7,000 of these people including more than 1,300 UAE Nationals. EGA has focused on technology development for over 30 years. EGA has used its own technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to licence its core industrial process technology internationally.

As a corporate citizen of the UAE, EGA aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities. In 2017, EGA became the first Middle East headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry. In 2019, EGA’s Al Taweelah site became the first in the Middle East to receive certification from ASI for its sustainability practices and performance. EGA’s Jebel Ali site was certified in 2021. Al Taweelah alumina refinery was certified later in 2023.

EGA’s German speciality foundry was certified in 2023, before its acquisition by EGA. In 2021, EGA began production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, produced with solar power from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on the outskirts of Dubai. EGA is the first company in the world to make

aluminium commercially using the power of the sun.

EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.

EGA’s Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production as DUBAL in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, this site is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.

EMAL started production in 2009 and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world when completed. EGA’s Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at six

square kilometres.



EGA began production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery in April 2019. EGA’s alumina refinery is the first in the UAE and only the second in the Middle East. The project reduces the UAE’s dependence on imported alumina

and supplies over 46 per cent of EGA’s needs.

For more information on EGA please visit www.ega.ae