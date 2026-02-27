Direct Debit System (DDS), the UAE Central Bank–licensed fintech platform for automated collections, today announced its partnership with Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Car Rental, to enable remote mandate authorisation, paperless transactions, and faster reconciliation across their nationwide leasing portfolio. With operations spanning all seven emirates and a strong focus on personal, fleet and commercial vehicle leasing, Thrifty and Dollar are two of the largest automobile rental and leasing companies in the UAE. The collaboration with DDS marks a major transformation in the auto rental market.

Modernising its existing direct debit framework, Thrifty and Dollar have transitioned from paper-based mandates, requiring wet signatures and physical customer presence, to DDS’s fully digital, UAE PASS–enabled direct debit solution, operating on the UAE Direct Debit Scheme (UAEDDS).

“While direct debit was already a minor part of Thrifty and Dollar’s collections approach, paper-based mandates introduce operational friction at scale,” said Vivek Harikrishnan, Head of Product & COO at Direct Debit System. “By digitising the entire mandate and collection lifecycle using UAE PASS, we have enabled Thrifty to move away from physical paperwork and in-person processes to a fully remote, compliant, and paperless model, while gaining greater visibility and control across fleet, commercial, and long-term lease payments.”

With DDS’s API-driven digital direct debit integration, the business can now establish automated recurring collections for long-term leases and fleet contracts, without physical documentation or cheque dependency.

Rahul Singh, Managing Director from Thrifty and Dollar Car Rental commented:

“Managing fleet and commercial leasing at scale requires reliability, transparency, and operational efficiency. Digitising our direct debit mandates through UAE PASS has enabled us to streamline recurring lease payments while also automating the recovery of tolls and fines. This supports our focus on operational excellence and delivers a more seamless, modern payment experience for our customers.”

About Direct Debit System

Direct Debit System (DDS) is the UAE’s first Central Bank–licensed fintech platform offering digital, paperless direct debit collections from bank accounts and credit cards. The platform automates recurring payments for rents, school fees, memberships, loan repayments, fleet leases, and service contracts—replacing manual paperwork and cheque-based processes with a secure, bank-to-bank settlement framework.

DDS is widely used by real estate firms, education institutions, service providers, fleet operators, and leading alternative lending platforms across the UAE.

Learn more: https://www.directdebit.ae/

About Dollar Car Rental UAE

Dollar Car Rental, a globally recognized leader in the rental car industry, operates with a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a high-quality fleet of vehicles. Whether for leisure or business travel, Dollar ensures a seamless experience for all customers with its convenient locations nationwide and worldwide.

As a trusted partner in mobility solutions, Dollar helps these companies reduce fleet management costs, improve fleet compliance, and achieve tailored business goals through customized vehicle builds and flexible leasing options.

With one of the largest and most diverse fleets in the UAE, Dollar Car Rental is the ideal choice for businesses requiring reliable transportation of valuable or perishable goods, offering long-term leasing options up to 5+ years.

For more information please visit: https://www.dollaruae.com/

About Thrifty Car Rental UAE

Thrifty Car Rental is one of the world’s largest and most recognized car rental companies, known for catering to cost-conscious business and leisure travelers. Established in 1989 as part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises – a diversified group with interests across architecture, design, hospitality, real estate, and manufacturing – Thrifty Car Rental UAE has been a trusted name in the region for over 40 years.

Under the leadership of Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, the Chairman, Thrifty has built a strong reputation for offering both short- and long-term car rental services. With a focus on affordability and reliability, Thrifty is the go-to choice for customers seeking the most competitive monthly car rentals and leasing options in the UAE.

For more information please visit: https://www.thriftyuae.com