DUBAI, UAE: Nuvello Real Estate, a female-led property brokerage, has officially launched operations in Dubai with a mission to revolutionise how families relocate to the UAE. Founded by CEO Gemma Contrino, Nuvello addresses a critical gap in the market by providing comprehensive, transparent support to UK families navigating the complexities of moving to Dubai.

Unlike traditional brokerages focused solely on transactions, Nuvello takes a holistic approach to relocation, offering families detailed insights into neighbourhoods, schools, amenities, and lifestyle considerations before they make purchasing decisions. This client-first philosophy stems from Gemma's own experience relocating to Dubai with her family of four children.

"When my family moved to Dubai, nobody was upfront about the real costs, the practical realities, or the lifestyle fit of different communities," said Gemma. "We were hit with astronomical bills we hadn't budgeted for, and we've moved three times in one year trying to find the right fit. That experience showed me there's a massive gap in the market for honest, comprehensive support, particularly for families making this life-changing move."

Nuvello's launch comes as Dubai experiences unprecedented growth in family relocations from the UK, driven by concerns over rising taxes, declining safety, and deteriorating weather conditions. Whilst most brokerages compete for high-net-worth investors in Dubai's luxury market, Nuvello has identified UK families as an underserved demographic requiring specialised support.

As a female-led brokerage in a male-dominated industry, Nuvello brings a distinctive perspective to real estate. Gemma, who holds a strategic background in accounting and business, has built the company around values of integrity, transparency, and empathy. These qualities, she believes, are essential when helping families make one of the biggest decisions of their lives.

"Being a female CEO in Dubai real estate has its challenges, but being female also gives us a competitive advantage," Gemma noted. "I understand how hard it is to move with children. I know that finding the right school matters just as much as finding the right property. That empathy and relatability is what sets Nuvello apart."

Whilst Nuvello offers comprehensive traditional brokerage services including property sales, rentals, and investment advisory, the company's services extend beyond standard transactions to include partnerships with relocation specialists, schools, and community organisations. The brokerage provides clients with detailed information about neighbourhood amenities, commute times, lifestyle fit, and hidden local knowledge (from petting zoos to playgrounds) that helps families make informed decisions before committing to a property. Whether clients are seeking luxury investments, family homes, or rental properties, Nuvello delivers expert guidance with a personalised, family-focused approach.

The company's philosophy centres on building long-term relationships rather than closing quick sales. Nuvello aims to become part of each client's extended family, supporting them through their initial relocation and remaining their trusted adviser for future property needs as they grow and evolve in Dubai.

"It's not just creating a one-time purchase transaction," Gemma explained. "It's creating something that becomes a family rather than just a number. I would personally rather a sale took us six weeks longer to find the right property than getting it signed today and getting somebody into the wrong investment or the wrong community."

With a current team of 15 professionals including 10 brokers, Nuvello is preparing for significant expansion. The company's new office, scheduled for completion in six weeks, will accommodate 50+ brokers. However, Gemma emphasises that growth will be carefully managed to ensure every team member aligns with Nuvello's values and client-first approach.

Looking ahead, Nuvello's vision is to become synonymous with trust and family-oriented service in Dubai real estate. The Starbucks of property, as Gemma describes it, where families instinctively turn to Nuvello for any property-related need. The company is also positioning itself as a bridge between the UK and UAE property markets, leveraging Gemma's deep understanding of both markets to serve British investors and families seeking opportunities in Dubai.

"In five years, I want Nuvello to be ingrained into people," said Gemma. "In the same way you want a coffee and reach for Starbucks, you want a property transaction and you reach for Nuvello. We're building something that becomes a real part of the Dubai framework and a dependable family of people."

About Nuvello Real Estate

Nuvello Real Estate is a female-led property brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, specialising in comprehensive relocation support for families moving to Dubai from the UK and beyond. Founded by CEO Gemma Contrino, Nuvello differentiates itself through transparent communication, holistic community insights, and a commitment to building long-term family relationships rather than transactional sales. The company provides end-to-end support including property search, neighbourhood guidance, school recommendations, and ongoing advisory services. Nuvello partners with relocation specialists, educational institutions, and community organisations to ensure families have the complete information they need to make confident decisions about their Dubai relocation.

