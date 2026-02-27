Some members of the clinical and research team behind Patient S care program

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, Qatar’s specialist women’s and children’s hospital and a member of Qatar Foundation, has highlighted the real-world impact of precision medicine on a six year old patient with a rare genetic condition.

Released to mark Rare Disease Day, the case shows how genomic research can directly inform clinical care and support early diagnosis and guided targeted treatment. The multidisciplinary team at Sidra Medicine also developed a personalized long-term preventive care plan.

“Precision medicine at Sidra Medicine is not confined to the laboratory—it is embedded into everyday clinical care, particularly for children with rare genetic conditions,” said Prof. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine. “This case exemplifies how research and care work together to deliver earlier diagnoses, better outcomes, and truly personalized medicine for children and their families.”

Research-led genomic diagnosis

At six years old, patient S, presented with velopharyngeal insufficiency (VPI), significant speech delay, and distinct craniofacial features. While these symptoms were initially managed through specialist clinical services, the combination and complexity of findings raised concerns that they may be part of an underlying genetic condition requiring further investigation.

“For years, we knew something was not right, but we did not have clear answers,” said the young girl’s family. “The uncertainty was difficult, and we were worried about her future. Receiving a definitive diagnosis helped us understand what she needed and gave us reassurance that she was finally receiving the right care.”

The patient was enrolled in Sidra Medicine’s Mendelian research programme, where she underwent Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) as part of a research-led diagnostic pathway designed to identify rare and complex genetic disorders.

“At Sidra Medicine, precision medicine is not theoretical — it is operational,” said Dr. Luis Saraiva, Director of the Congenital Malformations Translational Program at Sidra Medicine. “Genomic diagnostics now guide how we plan care, anticipate risks, and design long-term strategies for children with rare conditions. This integration of research and clinical practice is redefining how medicine is delivered in our region.”

Genomic analysis confirmed a diagnosis of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, also known as DiGeorge syndrome — a rare genetic condition that can affect multiple body systems. It is often challenging to diagnose due to its highly variable clinical presentation.

The definitive diagnosis brought an end to prolonged diagnostic uncertainty and provided clinicians with a clear framework to anticipate associated health risks, enabling proactive clinical planning and long-term preventive care.

Translating research into proactive clinical care

With a confirmed genetic diagnosis, Sidra Medicine’s teams coordinated a comprehensive, multidisciplinary care pathway tailored to the known health risks associated with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.

“The genetic diagnosis fundamentally changed how we approached this case,” said Prof. Ibrahim Janahi, Chief Medical Officer at Sidra Medicine. “It gave us clarity about the underlying condition and the risks associated with it. With that insight, our medical teams were able to intervene early and plan treatment with precision. Instead of waiting for complications to develop, we acted proactively. This approach improves outcomes and supports better long-term health for our patients.”

To prevent further complications from emerging, the patient was proactively referred for targeted screening and consultations across multiple sites at Sidra Medicine. This included cardiology, immunology, ophthalmology, and craniofacial services - enabling early identification and management of potential concerns.

The patient’s cardiology screening identified a previously undetected structural abnormality affecting the blood vessels around her heart. Cardiac surgeons successfully corrected the condition before complications developed. The timely surgery will prevent future respiratory and swallowing problems and reduce the likelihood of more serious cardiac issues over time.

The patient underwent specialised craniofacial surgery to treat velopharyngeal insufficiency (VPI), a condition in which the soft palate does not close properly during speech. The procedure significantly improved her speech clarity and communication, addressing one of the primary challenges that initially led her family to seek medical care. She was also referred for non-cleft-related velopharyngeal insufficiency, which affected her speech and caused hypernasal resonance.

“Although there was no cleft, the velopharyngeal insufficiency significantly affected her speech,” said Dr. Mitchell Stotland, Vice Chair of Surgery at Sidra Medicine. “In May 2025, we performed a sphincter pharyngoplasty. The improvement in her speech clarity was immediate and transformative, as the intervention significantly enhanced her communication and confidence.”

Improving outcomes and quality of life

Today, the young girl continues to receive coordinated, preventive follow-up care tailored to her genetic condition. Early diagnosis and timely intervention, combined with ongoing multidisciplinary support, have significantly improved her day-to-day quality of life and reduced the likelihood of future complications.

For the patient’s family, the integration of research and clinical care has provided clarity, reassurance, and a personalized plan for the future.

“This journey has truly transformed our lives,” her family shared. “For years, we lived with uncertainty and constant questions about her health and future. Receiving a clear diagnosis gave us understanding, but more importantly, it gave us hope. Seeing the improvement in her speech, her confidence, and her overall wellbeing has been incredibly emotional for us. Today, we feel reassured knowing she has a personalized care plan and a team that understands her condition. We are deeply grateful for the expertise, compassion, and support that have helped our daughter move forward with strength and confidence.”

“This case demonstrates what is possible when research, diagnostics, and clinical expertise operate as one system,” continued Prof. Khalid Fakhro. “Sidra Medicine is advancing a model where precision medicine is embedded into everyday care. Our goal is not only to treat disease, but to anticipate it, prevent complications, and elevate the standard of care for children across Qatar and the region.”

By integrating genomic discovery into routine clinical practice, Sidra Medicine continues to strengthen its position as a regional leader in precision medicine and rare disease care.

