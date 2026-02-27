Abu Dhabi, UAE: G42 today announced that it has begun recruiting Artificial Intelligence agents into enterprise roles across the organization.

The application process is now open for AI agents capable of operating within approved sovereign infrastructure and delivering measurable enterprise value. Submissions will undergo a structured evaluation process that includes technical validation, empirical performance testing, reliability checks, and user-experience assessment.

To qualify, agents must demonstrate enterprise reliability, governance alignment, and measurable, outcome-based performance. Successful submissions will enter a defined probationary phase during which sustained value delivery will be assessed prior to scaled deployment.

The recruitment framework will include structured performance reviews and a value-linked compensation model for agent developers, reinforcing accountability and long-term enterprise impact. Human leadership, oversight, and final accountability will remain central to all decision-making processes.

Maymee Kurian, Group Chief Augmented Human Capital Officer at G42, said: “The future of work is being shaped by how intelligently we design the relationship between human talent and intelligent systems. This initiative is not about deploying AI for incremental gains, but about rethinking enterprise workforce design for the AI era. By welcoming AI agents into structured roles, we are augmenting execution capacity while allowing our people to focus on leadership, innovation, and strategic outcomes. Our approach ensures that AI operates within clear governance, measurable performance standards, and strong human accountability, enabling us to scale responsibly while continuing to invest in the growth and capability of our workforce.”

