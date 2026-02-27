Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘Ajman Auto District,’ led by a vision to strengthen cooperation in stimulating the Emirate’s business and investment environment.

The strategic agreement supports joint efforts aimed at consolidating Ajman’s position as a leading destination regionally. It further seeks to foster a business-friendly environment for investors, visitors and entrepreneurs by offering incentives and shared services. This will contribute to enhancing the automotive sector and its related services, thereby strengthening the Emirate’s commercial and investment landscape.

The MoU was signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of ‘Ajman Auto District’ and H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTCM, in the presence of key officials from both entities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the MoU marks a landmark achievement in the development of the automotive sector and its related services in Ajman.

His Highness stated: “Through this cooperation, we aim to deliver integrated solutions that support investors and entrepreneurs, opening up broader horizons for economic growth, in line with the Emirate’s vision to enhance its competitiveness regionally.”

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi said: “The MoU marks a landmark milestone in strengthening public-private cooperation, in line with our vision to elevate the tourism, cultural and economic landscape of Ajman. We firmly believe that joining forces with ‘Ajman Auto District’ will contribute to creating a more attractive and competitive business environment, further reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a leading destination for investments and innovations.”

The agreement lays the foundation for enhanced collaboration between ADTCM and ‘Ajman Auto District’, by activating cooperation pathways in organising events, exhibitions and joint promotional activities that highlight Ajman’s assets and its readiness to host diverse strategic platforms. further includes the development of solutions and procedures, empowering investors and relevant institutions to benefit from the services offered by both parties.

Through such strategic agreements, ADTCM continues to develop impactful partnerships with public and private sector institutions across the UAE, with an aim of elevating the position of Ajman and enhancing its appeal both regionally and globally.

