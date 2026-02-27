Dubai, UAE – The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECSR) proudly announces the release of Retail People Magazine (RPM) Issue 46, its flagship publication now circulating across 60 countries worldwide.

Celebrating twelve years of industry impact, this milestone edition explores how retail leadership is evolving beyond expansion toward stewardship, legacy, and long-term value creation. Under the theme “The Big Picture: Retail’s Role in Shaping What Comes Next,” RPM 46 examines retail’s growing integration within mixed-use developments, hospitality, residential communities, and next-generation lifestyle destinations.

A Landmark Cover Story on Generational Leadership

This special edition features an exclusive dual cover dialogue between two influential industry leaders:

• Mohammad Alawi, Vice Chairman of TEAA Holding Company

• Ayman Al Burti, CEO of Azad Properties and President of MECSR

Together, they reflect on the industry’s evolution over the past decade, from rapid expansion to disciplined and purpose-driven growth and discuss the responsibility of preparing the next generation of retail leaders to steward institutions, capital, and communities.

Spotlight on Future-Ready Retail and Asset Renewal

This edition highlights emerging development models reshaping the region’s urban fabric, including:

• The rise of open-air lifestyle destinations such as The Bellevue Riyadh

• Strategic asset renewal and relevance-driven repositioning

• Behavioural intelligence in leasing and asset management

• Wellness integration and experiential retail environments

• The expanding role of retail within integrated mixed-use city ecosystems

The issue also features a contribution by Majid Algothmi, Acting CEO of RED MALLS and COO of Azad Properties. In his article titled “From Visits to Belonging,” he explores how retail destinations earn relevance, time, and trust within their communities. Highlighting Dhahran Mall’s TAJDEED strategic renewal initiative, the feature examines behavioural insight, everyday experience, and long-term asset stewardship as the foundation for sustainable retail performance.

Global perspectives from mature markets in North America and the United Kingdom further provide benchmarks in operational excellence, sustainability, and community integration.

MECSR Expands Its Industry Scope

Reflecting the sector’s transformation, MECSR announces a broader strategic direction for 2026, formally expanding beyond traditional retail and shopping centres to include hospitality, residential developments, commercial real estate, and integrated mixed-use projects.

This evolution reflects how retail now operates, not as a standalone asset class but as a central pillar within connected communities where people live, work, shop, and experience life in one environment.

To read the full magazine, please click below link:

RETAIL PEOPLE MAGAZINE ISSUE 46 - The Big Picture: Retail’s Role in Shaping What Comes Next

About Retail People Magazine

Published quarterly by MECSR, Retail People Magazine is the region’s leading industry publication covering retail, shopping centres, and the broader real estate and hospitality ecosystem. Distributed in print and digital formats globally, RPM delivers expert insights, leadership perspectives, and market intelligence shaping the future of retail across MENA and beyond.

RPM Issue 46 is available in both print and digital formats.