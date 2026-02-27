Dubai, UAE – Evolutions, a real estate powerhouse in Dubai, collaborated with IGO (Invest Group Overseas), a prominent property development firm, and marked the soft launch of The Winslow by IGO at an exclusive suhoor gathering at the Evolutions Sales Hub, welcoming over 300 brokers and investors for the evening.

The Winslow is the fourth collaboration between Evolutions and IGO, a renowned Dubai developer known for delivering projects that combine architectural distinction with investment value. This continued partnership underscores the shared vision between both entities to introduce compelling real estate investments and assets to Dubai’s thriving market.

Strategically located in Meydan Horizon, The Winslow represents a new chapter of refined living within one of Dubai’s most promising emerging districts. Comprised of 190 residential units, 62 commercial offices, and 8 retail spaces, the project is a testament to urban design and lifestyle.

Dr. Mhd Anas A. Kozbari, Managing Partner & CEO of IGO, said, “The Winslow represents our continued commitment to delivering design-led developments that are architecturally distinctive and compelling. Our partnership with Evolutions has consistently allowed us to introduce projects to the market with precision, strategy, and impact. Meydan Horizon is an emerging district with remarkable potential, and we see it as a key contributor to Dubai’s next phase of residential growth. With The Winslow, we are prioritizing quality, functionality, and long-term value for homeowners and investors alike.”

Mr. Husni Al Bayari, Chairman of Evolutions said, “This fourth collaboration with IGO is a clear declaration to the strength of a partnership built on alignment, trust, and a shared ambition to introduce projects that elevate the global residential landscape. With The Winslow, we have carefully identified Meydan Horizon as a district with exceptional growth potential. The response at our soft launch suhoor has reinforced the market’s confidence not only in this project, but in the consistency and credibility of projects powered by Evolutions.”

The Winslow is a direct reflection of IGO’s commitment to quality, contemporary design, and community-centric planning.

About IGO (Invest Group Overseas)

Invest Group Overseas is a leading investment and property development company with a proven track record of delivering premium real estate across developed and emerging markets. Known for its ability to identify high-value opportunities, the company has established itself as one of the Middle East’s top investment groups. Backed by a team of experienced professionals, Invest Group Overseas develops projects designed to deliver strong, sustainable returns, supported by a commitment to exceptional service and long-term client relationships.

For more information, please visit: www.igo.ae

About Evolutions

Evolutions is a global real estate powerhouse headquartered in Dubai. The company operates as a full-cycle ecosystem, built on a proprietary operating framework known as The EV Powercycle; a model designed to transform off-plan conceptualization, development and commercialization at scale. By integrating development strategy, engineering intelligence, sales, marketing, and operations under one ecosystem, Evolutions delivers end-to-end lifecycle management for real estate assets. This approach enables faster execution, smarter investment decisions, and consistently stronger outcomes for partners and investors across global markets.

For more information, please visit: www.evolutions.ae