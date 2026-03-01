Selim Holding Group — the owner of Al Mirage Developments, announced its contract with Turki Contracting company to carry out excavation and shoring works in its iconic Hilton New Capital Downtown Hotel project in the New Administrative Capital, in a step that assures the company's commitment to execute the project within the highest quality standards and within the scheduled timetables.



Eng. Mohamed Farag, CEO of Banks Investment, the owner of Al Mirage Developments, said that the commencement of excavation and shoring works represents a true turnout in the project's trajectory, noting that the company adopts a clear philosophy based on the principle that serious development begins with actual on-site implementation.



He added that a developer's credibility is measured by its adherence to the deadline and technical standards, not by the scale of its promotional campaigns.



He pointed that the selection of Turki Contracting Company came due to an accurate study of its execution capabilities and track record in implementing major projects, emphasizing that the nature of its iconic project- the Hilton New Capital Downtown Hotel- as a mixed-use landmark tower, requires the highest levels of engineering precision and adherence to safety standards during the excavation and shoring phases, a pivotal stage to ensure the long-term structural integrity.



He clarified that the work is progressing according to the project's established timeline, showing that the company treats the schedule as a strategic commitment to its clients and partners.



Eng. Mohamed Farag assured that the project's unique strategic location in the heart of Downtown New Capital, surrounded by a strip of tourist towers and with a direct view of the Green River, gives it a strong competitive advantage in one of the most vibrant and attractive areas for investment and tourism.



He added that the project was designed to be an iconic mixed-use tower including hotel hospitality, well serviced apartments, administrative offices, and commercial activities in an integrated model that reflects the concept of a balanced lifestyle encompassing work, residence, and entertainment.



The project consists of two connected towers by a three commercial base, consists of 3 floors including commercial activities, restaurants, and cafes on double-height floors, in addition to four basement levels dedicated to parking for the project's various components.



He noted that the partnership with Hilton Worldwide for management and operation of the hotel components is a key pillar in enhancing the project's investment value, noting that the left tower houses includes two Hilton-branded hotels: the five-star Hilton New Capital Downtown with 100 rooms and suites, and the four-star Hilton Garden Inn with 180 rooms, ensuring professional management according to the highest international standards of operation and service.



He explained that the right tower contains fully finished, air-conditioned, and ready-to-operate administrative offices, along with serviced hotel apartments managed according to Hilton's global standards, and the top of the tower features a collection of luxurious Sky Villas and a fine-dining restaurant with panoramic views, enhancing the project's architectural and functional value.



He assured that this iconic project offers more than just a traditional real estate product, as it represents a long-term investment asset built on the integration of architectural design, engineering execution, and world-class hotel operations.



He added that the project was designed to align with the global construction standards in terms of safety systems, operational efficiency, and smart infrastructure, including high-speed elevators, advanced security and surveillance systems, and integrated recreational and health facilities.



He noted that his company is operating according to a robust, clear, and specific strategic plan, and that project implementation is progressing steadily and deliberately to make it one of the most prominent iconic towers in the New Administrative Capital, as this progress is based on the extensive experience of "Banks Investment", a subsidiary of Selim Holding Group, both locally and globally.