Muscat, Oman: Due to current airspace closures in the region, Oman Air Cargo is experiencing limited operational disruption affecting some services within the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Services to Europe and the Asia Pacific region continue to operate as scheduled, with rerouting implemented where required and minor delays in some instances.

As a precautionary measure, the carriage of perishable cargo has been temporarily restricted, while general cargo operations continue as normal.

Additional operational safeguards have been introduced to protect the safety and security of staff, customers, and shipments, which remain the company’s highest priority.

Oman Air Cargo continues to monitor the situation closely, will provide updates to customers as developments unfold, and remains available to answer any questions.

About Oman Air Cargo

Established in 2009, Oman Air Cargo is a key cargo carrier in the Middle East, focused on high-quality, cost-effective services delivered on time. Operating B-737-MAX and B-787-9 aircraft, Oman Air Cargo offers connections to more than 200 destinations worldwide from its uncongested hub in Muscat. Its modern 22,780 square meter warehouse is CEIV Fresh and Pharma certified and fully air-conditioned including 305 square meters of bulk cold storage for perishables and pharmaceuticals. The facility has a modern, state-of-the-art Live Animals Centre, which includes veterinary inspection, an emergency room, and 24/7 access to Royal Oman Police Customs services.

Oman Air was initially founded in 1993 to service important domestic routes; it has since undergone rapid growth and is today an award-winning airline connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature and rich heritage. With a young and modern fleet, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

For more information, visit cargo.omanair.com