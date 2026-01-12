Dubai, UAE: Barjeel Geojit Enters Investment Management in Alignment with the UAE’s Vision to Become a Global Fund Management Hub

Barjeel Geojit’s entry into the Investment Management business marks a significant milestone in its growth journey, building on over 25 years of legacy in the UAE and aligning with the nation’s strategic vision to position itself as a global hub for fund management.

Barjeel Geojit received mainland Investment Fund Management license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This approval reinforces the company’s longstanding commitment to strengthening the UAE’s financial ecosystem and expanding access to a wider array of investment solutions.

Barjeel Geojit India Opportunities Fund (BGIOF)

Barjeel Geojit India Opportunities Fund (BGIOF) is a UAE regulated mainland Umbrella Fund with segregated liability Sub-Funds each of which has a separate legal personality and independent financial capacity. Each Sub-Fund will invest in a single UCITs regulated fund which invests in India. BGIOF enables investors to participate in India’s growth trajectory, by offering access to its diversified basket of sub-funds across sectors and market segments.

BGIOF NFO is open for subscription from 14th January to 13th February 2026. It is a USD-denominated fund with a minimum investment of USD 5,000.

This launch marks the first in a series of fund offerings that Barjeel Geojit plans to introduce, spanning both local and global markets.

On this occasion, HE Sheikh Sultan Bin Sooud Al Qasimi, Chairman, Barjeel Geojit, said, “Our vision is to manage money responsibly, bring trusted global standards, and make investing more accessible, so that opportunities are created with care, transparency, and long-term trust.” Mr. Surendra Dwivedi, CEO, Barjeel Geojit, remarked, “Barjeel Geojit India Opportunities Fund has been designed to meet evolving investor requirements around diversification, global standards, and flexibility across risk profiles. By offering access to multiple established India strategies within a single framework, the fund provides a practical and well-regulated route for investors seeking exposure to India’s structural growth story.”

Barjeel Geojit India Opportunities Fund (BGIOF), the Umbrella Fund has the following sub-funds:

BGIOF Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities Fund

BGIOF ASK Indian Entrepreneur Fund

BGIOF ARYABHATA India Fund

BGIOF DSP India Equity Fund

BGIOF Franklin India Fund

BGIOF Kotak India ESG Fund

BGIOF Mirae Asset India Mid Cap Equity Fund

BGIOF Multi Partner SICAV TATA India Equity

BGIOF Nippon India Equity Fund

BGIOF ABSL India Frontline Equity Fund

About Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC, UAE

Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC, UAE, is a joint venture between Sheikh Sultan Bin Sooud Al Qasimi and Geojit Financial Services Ltd., with Mr. K.V. Shamsudheen as the Founder Director. Barjeel Geojit is one of the non-banking financial intermediaries licensed by Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to provide promotion, introduction services and Investment Fund Management in the UAE. The company has been operating in the UAE for over two decades and serving a client base of over 50,000 NRI investors. Barjeel Geojit, with offices across the UAE, is a one-stop shop for financial investment products and services, providing access to global and Indian markets.

About Geojit Financial Services Ltd., India

Geojit Financial Services Ltd is one of the leading investment services companies in India, with a strong presence in the GCC, serving more than 1.5 million clients through a network of over 510 offices.

Press Contact

Arun Punne Prasad I Compliance Officer

arun@barjeel.ae

Tel: +971 4 3060931

Mob: +971 50 6405829