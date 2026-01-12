Minister says the reform leaves “no room for compromise” when it comes to the visitor journey, comfort, and tourism recovery

Programme aligns with the National Tourism Strategy 2026–2030 and international service standards

Partnership-based programme focuses on upgrading budget accommodation as a foundation for destination competitiveness

The national initiative emphasizes service quality, market readiness, and support for tourism SMEs

Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic — The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has launched a national programme to upgrade one- and two-star hotels, part of a broader government-led effort to enhance service quality, boost destination competitiveness, and support the sustainable recovery of the tourism sector.

The programme is built on a partnership model with hotel owners, positioning them as key stakeholders in sector development. It goes beyond traditional regulatory frameworks by offering practical support, enabling mechanisms that support gradual and realistic service improvement tailored to each property’s classification and visitor needs.

This initiative forms part of the implementation of the National Tourism Strategy 2026–2030, particularly under the quality and service standards pillar. It underscores the Ministry’s commitment to improving service delivery, enhancing the overall tourism experience, and strengthening the competitiveness of Syria as a tourism destination.

Grounded in a data-driven assessment of the hotel market, one- and two-star hotels represent the largest share of operational accommodation capacity and serve as the primary interface with domestic visitors, regional travellers, and international tourists within the affordable and budget travel segments. Improving this category is considered a key lever for building trust in the national tourism product and achieving rapid, wide-reaching market impact.

Commenting on the programme , H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism said: “Tourism development is not driven by promotion alone, but by the quality of experience offered to visitors. This programme reflects the State’s vision to build a tourism sector anchored in quality, efficiency, and partnership, while supporting tourism enterprises as key contributors to sectoral recovery and strengthening the image of Syria as a tourism destination.”

Al Salhani added that the programme sends a clear message that 2026 will mark a turning point in addressing substandard one- and two-star hotels, emphasizing that this path, despite its challenges, allows no room for compromise when it comes to the country’s image, visitor experience, and tourism recovery. He noted that the Ministry is moving forward with this agenda with full government support and inter-ministerial coordination, and is prepared to mobilize all available resources to achieve its objectives.

Implementation commenced through on-site assessment visits in October 2025, covering a representative sample of properties. These assessments focus on hygiene, safety, service quality, and management practices, while aligning operators with internationally recognized standards, including ISO-compliant classification and quality benchmarks. The programme also incorporates phased, actionable improvement plans linked to performance indicators, ensuring measurable, sustainable outcomes and supporting establishments in meeting approved international development requirements.

On the financial enablement side, the programme offers access to non-mandatory, concessional financing solutions for establishments facing financial constraints, in cooperation with the National Islamic Bank. The Ministry is also working to diversify financing sources through additional banking and financial partners to ensure long-term sustainability and inclusiveness.

Fundamentally, the programme represents a structural reform pathway aimed at strengthening the foundations of the tourism accommodation experience, improving market readiness, and supporting a more balanced, inclusive, competitive, and resilient tourism sector.

About the Ministry of Tourism – Syrian Arab Republic

The Ministry of Tourism leads the development of Syria’s tourism sector through policies that support sustainable growth, enhance destination competitiveness, and expand investment opportunities across hospitality and cultural tourism. The Ministry works to advance national priorities by enabling private-sector participation, improving service quality, and strengthening Syria’s position as an emerging destination in the region.

Media Contact

Youssef Batter

Director of Public Relations & Media, Ministry of Tourism

y.batter@mots.gov.sy