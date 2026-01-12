Greenpeace MENA Cinema to offer a curated storytelling experience on the exhibition floor

Abu Dhabi, UAE – As global leaders, innovators, and policymakers gather in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15 for the World Future Energy Summit 2026, Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will take to the Summit floor, contributing to discussions shaping the next phase of energy transition in the region and beyond.

Across the Summit program, Greenpeace MENA representatives will provide fast-based perspectives on how upstream decisions from product design and land use to capital deployment influence emissions, resource efficiency, and long-term resilience. The organisation’s engagement will focus on practical approaches that reduce waste at the source, enable agrivoltaics land-use models for energy and food security, and mobilise Islamic finance for renewable energy investment.

Within the Summit’s content agenda, Greenpeace MENA representatives will also contribute to high-level panel discussions bringing evidence-based insights into some of the most pressing debates. The organization will participate in ‘Designed Out Waste: Breaking the Throw-Away Mindset,’ a session that shifts attention upstream to the design stage of products and systems. The panel challenges the assumption that waste is an inevitable by-product, highlighting how durability, repairability, and clear end-of-life pathways must be embedded from the outset to enable circular, low-carbon economies.

Greenpeace MENA will also host a session exploring the potential of agrivoltaics as a dual solution for clean energy generation and food security across the MENA region. Through expert insights and an interactive scenario, participants will examine how shared land-use models can support rural livelihoods while advancing climate goals, provided that policy frameworks prioritise local ownership and equitable benefit-sharing.

On the Summit’s third day, Greenpeace MENA will host the session “The $400 Billion Question: Where Islamic Finance Meets Renewable Energy,” examining how Islamic finance can help mobilise climate capital for renewable energy across the region.

“World Future Energy Summit provides an important platform for bringing diverse perspectives into dialogue,” said Ghiwa Nakat, Greenpeace MENA Executive Director. “As energy systems across the region continue to evolve, it is essential to look beyond capacity and scale, and consider how design choices, land use, and financial frameworks shape long-term outcomes. Our participation at WFES reflects our commitment to engaging constructively in these conversations by contributing verified findings and practices grounded in real-world experience.”

In addition to participating in conference sessions, Greenpeace MENA will host a dedicated Greenpeace MENA Cinema on the exhibition floor, in collaboration with the World Future Energy Summit, running across all three days of the event. The cinema will offer visitors a curated, headphone-based film experience, creating space to pause and reflect on how sustainability commitments translate into real-world action. Through immersive visual storytelling, attendees can engage with the content at their own pace, even amid the energy of the busy show floor.

“At World Future Energy Summit, we know that awareness doesn’t come from panels alone,” said Sophia Sheikh, Content and Marketing Director, World Future Energy Summit. “That’s why we are creating multiple content formats across the event, from high-level debates to immersive, visual storytelling, including the Greenpeace Cinema, which offers visitors a moment to pause, reflect, and engage with sustainability narratives in a more personal and human way. "

Greenpeace MENA’s presence at WFES 2026 underscores the Summit’s role as a convening space where governments, industry, finance, and civil society can engage on the practical dimensions of energy leadership, innovation, and future readiness.

World Future Energy Summit

As the largest event during ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit continues to be a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in renewable energy and sustainability. Now entering its 18th edition, the Summit has established itself as a vital platform bridging policy with real-world action and business growth.

The 2026 edition, taking place from 13–15 January, will feature more than 800 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion, and the debut of the Greenpeace Cinema. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to join conferences led by 300+ industry experts, explore nine exhibition halls showcasing breakthrough products and solutions, and connect with more than 50,000 participants from across the globe.