The Forum also marked the graduation of stc’s 2025 Partner Development Program cohort, reaffirming the group’s commitment to developing local talent and partner capabilities.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, concluded its participation at the PIF Private Sector Forum 2026, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s local content agenda and digital transformation.

Hosted at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, the two-day event provided stc group with a strategic platform to showcase leadership in localization through high-impact agreements, targeted partner development initiatives, and its flagship Rawafed program which advances Saudi Arabia’s local tech industry.

Visitors to stc’s booth learned about the group’s leadership in localizing digital and telecommunications infrastructure. Subsidiaries such as solutions by stc, channels by stc, sirar by stc, sccc by stc, and the group’s technology unit showcased solutions covering digital platforms, logistics services, localized 5G devices, cybersecurity, API monetization, data protection and advanced analytics capabilities.

The booth offered an overview of the local content journey, from the development of internal business functions and technical solutions by Saudi professionals, designing products tailored for local and regional markets, and the culmination of localized supply chain models.

Furthermore, stc showcased investment opportunities in manufacturing, telecom and digital infrastructure through the Rawafed program, paving the way for interested entities to plan future cooperation with stc’s partner relations teams at the Forum.

In parallel, stc celebrated the graduation of the 2025 cohort from the Partner Development Program (PDP). The program supports partners by providing targeted training and coaching across specialized tracks, including Project Management, Cybersecurity Essentials, Finance for Business Success, and Business Proposal Development. The 2025 program featured innovative gamified learning and expert-led coaching sessions, designed to help partners integrate practical insights into their operations.

A key highlight of stc’s participation was the signing of five agreements aimed at advancing critical Saudi capabilities. These included enhancing the Kingdom’s network inspection infrastructure through collaboration with Wire Filter; improving wireless network performance and monitoring with Saudi Net Link; localizing the production of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) devices in partnership with Huawei and Interkey; localizing technical quality assurance tests with GCC Technical Services Co.; and supporting Saudi Arabia’s environmental sustainability goals by deploying smart tree technology in partnership with Alheyad Alsufri Environmental Service Company (Netzero). These agreements reinforce the group’s commitment to directing investments into Saudi-based partners and technologies, strengthening local innovation, and supporting economic growth.

stc group’s activities at PIF Private Sector Forum 2026 showcased a clear, strategic approach toward building a resilient and competitive Saudi ICT sector, aligned with the Kingdom’s broader objectives for economic diversification and innovation.

