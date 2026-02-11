TASARU Supplier Hub announces strategic partnerships with Shin Young, JVIS, BENTELER, Guangxi Fangxin Automobile Technology Co., Ltd, and Lear Corporation , to localize key automotive manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, advancing the Kingdom’s position as a regional automotive and mobility hub.

, to localize key automotive manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, advancing the Kingdom’s position as a regional automotive and mobility hub. Located at the heart of the King Salman Automotive Cluster in MASARAT Mobility Park, TASARU Supplier Hub offers turnkey, just-in-time infrastructure to support OEMs and drive long-term localization in line with Vision 2030.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Announced during the 4th edition of the PIF Private Sector Forum, TASARU Supplier Hub is working with five global Tier-1 critical suppliers to localize manufacturing operations in Saudi Arabia. This is a major milestone in developing the national automotive ecosystem and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a competitive industrial hub.

TASARU Supplier Hub was developed and launched by TASARU Mobility Investments, “TASARU,” a PIF Company enabling Saudi Arabia’s automotive and mobility sector. The complex is designed to accelerate localization, attract leading suppliers, and support the production needs of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), for prominent companies such as “CEER,” the first Saudi electric vehicle brand, and “Lucid Motors.”

Commenting on the milestone, Michael Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of TASARU Mobility Investments, said, “TASARU Supplier Hub is the manifestation of Saudi Arabia’s industrial aspiration. By attracting the Tier-1 global critical suppliers, the Kingdom is not just participating in the automotive race; it is building the track. These partnerships advance economic diversification and deliver long-term industrial resilience through strategic localization.”

The complex brings world-leading manufacturers to the Kingdom that will localize critical component production:

Shin Young, a South Korean supplier specializing in metal stamping and body-in-white assemblies, will enable localized structural production.

JVIS, a U.S.-based expert in exterior plastics, will operate through JVIS KSA and provide injection-moulded parts for body panels and bumpers.

BENTELER, a German leader in steel and chassis solutions, will establish operations focused on subframes, axles, and hot-formed structural components.

Fangxin a global provider of interior systems, will manufacture instrument panels, centre consoles, and door panels.

Lear Corporation, a global leader in automotive seating, intends to produce seats and foam to serve OEMs in the Kingdom.

Operating within TASARU Supplier Hub’s shared infrastructure model will promotes collaboration across the automotive supply chain. Their presence is expected to unlock broader ecosystem investment, drive production scale, and contribute to the Kingdom’s local content goals.

Strategically located within MASARAT Mobility Park, at the heart of the King Salman Automotive Cluster in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), offers integrated access to port infrastructure, road connectivity, and regulatory facilitation. The complex is designed to support automotive production while building a strong foundation for talent development, private sector participation, and global business integration.