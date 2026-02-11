Riyadh: Taiba Company participated in the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum 2026, which was held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from February 9 to 10, with wide participation from government entities, PIF portfolio companies, and local and international private sector organizations.

The Forum serves as a national strategic platform aimed at strengthening partnerships between the Public Investment Fund and the private sector, fostering long-term relationships that contribute to supporting the national economy and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Taiba's participation in this important event came as part of its efforts to strengthen and expand its network of relationships with partners, suppliers, and investors from various sectors and reaffirm its commitment to keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the hospitality and tourism sector, which is experiencing increasing growth supported by major national projects and government initiatives that stimulate investment.

The Forum represents an ideal opportunity for the company to engage directly with government entities and PIF portfolio companies, gain insight into private sector empowerment programs, and explore avenues of cooperation in the areas of development, operations, asset management, and joint investments.

It is worth noting that the Forum achieved remarkable success in attracting private sector companies and witnessed wide participation from government entities, alongside the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding and the organization of enriching panel discussions and dialogue sessions with a distinguished group of experts and speakers, which contributed to enhancing opportunities for cooperation and building strategic partnerships.

About TAIBA:

TAIBA is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under the trading symbol 4090, headquartered in Riyadh. The company traces its legacy back to 1976 and has extensive experience in developing, operating, and managing hospitality, commercial, and residential assets—reflecting its commitment to delivering refined and integrated hospitality experiences.

TAIBA’s operational portfolio includes over 40 properties with more than 8,000 hotel keys across a wide network of hotels and facilities throughout the Kingdom. The company is currently developing over 8 new hotel projects, reinforcing its strategic expansion and presence in key destinations.

TAIBA operates more than 12 hotel brands, including local Saudi brands such as Makarem, and international brands through strategic partnerships with global hospitality leaders like Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Accor, and Millennium, offering a diverse and high-quality hospitality experience.

As a strategic partner to both public and private entities, TAIBA actively contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing premium hospitality destinations that elevate the experience of tourists, guests, and visitors, and enhance the quality of life across Saudi cities—including holy cities and other strategically significant locations.

TAIBA adopts a flexible operational model that includes:

Direct investment and development

Strategic investment partnerships

Asset management

Operation of hotels, facilities, and commercial and residential real estate

This model enables the company to expand efficiently across sectors and regions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.

For more information about TAIBA, please visit: www.taiba.com.sa

