Catapult, the global full-service live experience agency with offices in Dublin, London, New York, and Los Angeles, has announced its strategic expansion into Saudi Arabia. The company's entry into the Kingdom is supported by AstroLabs, the Gulf's leading business expansion platform.

Founded in Dublin in 1999, the agency specialises in creating human-centered experiences that connect brands with audiences through live events, brand activations, exhibitions, and innovative conferences.

Drawing on over 25 years of experience, Catapult has developed a strong, cross-sector portfolio delivering large-scale fan and premium experiences for global brands and rights holders, establishing long-term partnerships with FIFA and UEFA, and collaborating with top-tier clients including Amazon, Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Puma, Meta, and Diageo.

Following its launch, Catapult participated in The Middle East Sports Investment Forum (MESIF) in Riyadh, highlighting its commitment to the continued growth of the Kingdom's sports sector.

Group Chief Experience Officer David Davies delivered a keynote at the Ministry of Investment during the forum and later joined a panel on "The Future of Football in the Middle East: Driving Engagement, Performance and Commercials.”

Commenting on the announcement, Davies said: "The Kingdom is in such an exciting phase, particularly with its presence on the global sporting stage, and for us it was not a question of whether we should establish operations in the Kingdom, but when."

"Every time we've been to Riyadh and Jeddah over the past few years, the rate of change and the commitment to excellence have excited us. Now we're thrilled to be part of that story as we deliver world-class experiences for the largest rights holders and help redefine the next chapter of fan experience in Saudi Arabia," he stated.

Fouad Fattal, Vice President, Commercial at AstroLabs, said this expansion underscores the intensifying demand for high-quality, culturally attuned experiences in Saudi Arabia.

"By establishing a permanent presence in the Kingdom, Catapult will enable brands and platforms to connect with millions of fans and amplify their reach across Saudi Arabia's thriving sports and entertainment landscape," he stated.

Notably, Catapult's regional presence builds on its successful delivery of the fan experience for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, highlighting its ability to create large-scale, immersive experiences across the Middle East.

The UK-based company's expansion comes at a pivotal time, as the kingdom rapidly establishes itself as a global hub for world-class live experiences and sports tourism.

This growth is evidenced by the kingdom's success in hosting world-class sporting events - from Formula 1 and the Dakar Rally to the Spanish Super Cup and international boxing and tennis tournaments - as well as securing the rights to host major competitions, most prominently the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Catapult's expansion directly supports Vision 2030's objectives to establish Saudi Arabia as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment events. The agency's proven expertise in delivering large-scale productions for major sporting bodies and global brands positions it to elevate the fan experience and help Saudi Arabia achieve its ambitions on the global stage.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

