Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) announced the launch of the first Joint Master of Science (MSc) in Project Management in the UAE, in collaboration with the University of Leeds. This pioneering programme offers professionals across the region a world-class education that combines BUiD’s regional expertise with the University of Leeds’ internationally recognised excellence.

Delivered by leading experts from both institutions, the programme provides a truly global learning experience grounded in local relevance. Students will gain advanced knowledge, practical skills, and international perspectives that will empower them to lead complex projects with confidence in today’s dynamic business environment.

This launch represents the beginning of a new academic partnership between BUiD, one the leading research-based universities in the region and the University of Leeds, one of the world top 100 universities. Both institutions are committed to expanding this collaboration to further enrich opportunities for students and strengthen educational and research ties between the UAE and the UK.

Professor Khalid Al Marri, BUiD’s Dean of Research, commented:

“This landmark programme reflects our commitment to providing innovative, world-class education that bridges international excellence with regional expertise. It sets a new standard for project management education in the UAE and will contribute significantly to preparing the next generation of leaders who can drive impactful change across industries.”

Associate Professor Luca Sabini, Deputy Director Student Education at Leeds University School of Civil Engineering, and the Deputy Programme Leader, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming new students onto our joint MSc in Project Management course. This new programme will enable students to benefit from teaching from both the University of Leeds and the British University in Dubai through this unique collaboration, within the UAE.”

The first cohort of students will be welcomed soon for the new academic year, marking the start of a transformative journey that will enhance project management practice in the UAE and beyond.

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates (now British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD)and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research. Our qualifications are also recognised internationally by UK ENIC. BUiD has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, computer Science, AI, cybersecurity and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.

University of Leeds

The University of Leeds is one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK, with more than 40,000 students from about 140 different countries. We are renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research.

We are a values-driven university, and we harness our expertise in research and education to help shape a better future for humanity, working through collaboration to tackle inequalities, achieve societal impact and drive change.

The University is a member of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities, and is a major partner in the Alan Turing, Rosalind Franklin and Royce Institutes