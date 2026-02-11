Atlantis The Royal becomes the first and only hotel in the MEA region to achieve the ‘triple-five’

As a leading culinary destination, Atlantis Dubai now holds three of only four, five-star restaurants in the entire UAE

Atlantis Dubai continues to set the global benchmark for hospitality excellence, leading the way from the Middle East to the world stage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Today, 11th February 2026, Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the global authority on luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, announced its 2026 Star Awards with Atlantis Dubai cementing its position as the world’s second leading integrated resort in number of stars. As a result Atlantis Dubai is now the single-brand integrated resort with the most Forbes Travel Guide ‘stars’ in the world. At the centre of this achievement, Atlantis The Royal made history as the first and only ‘triple-five’ property in the Middle East and Africa, recognised simultaneously with a five-star hotel, five-star spa and five-star restaurant, while Atlantis, The Palm retained its four-star award for the fifth consecutive year.

As a result of its dedication to building and nurturing a passionate, dedicated team devoted to delivering exceptional guest experiences, Atlantis Dubai has received several coveted accolades. Across its dining collection, new ratings include five-stars awarded to FZN by Björn Frantzén making it the only restaurant in Dubai to achieve this recognition this year; while Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Ling Ling Dubai, Hakkasan Dubai and Brasserie Frantzén were each awarded four-stars. New entries to the highly recommended category include estiatorio Milos, Nobu by the Beach and Nobu Dubai. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and Ossiano maintained their five-star ratings, while Seafire Steakhouse & Bar all maintained its four-star rating. This outstanding collection of accolades further reinforces Atlantis Dubai’s position at the forefront of the region’s culinary landscape.

Adding to the resort’s exceptional achievements, AWAKEN Wellness at Atlantis The Royal is the only spa in Dubai to receive a new five-star rating for 2026, while AWAKEN Wellness at Atlantis, The Palm retained its four-star rating. With nearly 60 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards across its portfolio, these achievements reinforce Atlantis Dubai’s role as a benchmark for exceptional service, culinary innovation and wellness excellence, both regionally and globally

Forbes Travel Guide is a premier global rating system and authority on luxury hospitality, having created the concept of five-star ratings in 1958. The company anonymously evaluates each property through assessments based on 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world’s best luxury experiences. The only way to achieve a ‘star rating’ is to earn it through this independent inspection process.

Paul Baker, President of Atlantis Global commented, “2026 has already proven to be a stellar year for Atlantis Dubai. Being recognised among the top three integrated resorts globally, while earning the highest number of new Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards worldwide, is an extraordinary achievement. Coupled with Atlantis The Royal becoming the first and only ‘Triple-Five’ property in the Middle East and Africa, these accolades are a powerful testament to the passion, talent and commitment of our teams. This momentum inspires us to continue raising the bar and delivering truly exceptional experiences for every guest as the year unfolds.”

Atlantis Dubai Forbes Travel Guide 2026 Listing:

Atlantis The Royal – Five-Star Rating

Atlantis, The Palm – Four-Star Rating

FZN by Björn Frantzén at Atlantis, The Palm – Five-Star Rating

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal at Atlantis The Royal - Five-Star Rating

Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm - Five-Star Rating

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar at Atlantis, The Palm - Four-Star Rating

Ariana's Persian Kitchen at Atlantis The Royal – Four-Star Rating

La Mar by Gaston Acurio at Atlantis The Royal - Four-Star Rating

Ling Ling Dubai at Atlantis The Royal - Four-Star Rating

Hakkasan Dubai at Atlantis, The Palm - Four-Star Rating

Brasserie Frantzén at Atlantis, The Palm - Four-Star Rating

estiatorio Milos at Atlantis The Royal – Recommended

Nobu by the Beach at Atlantis The Royal - Recommended

Nobu Dubai at Atlantis, The Palm - Recommended

AWAKEN Wellness at Atlantis The Royal – Five-Star Rating

AWAKEN Wellness at Atlantis, The Palm - Four-Star Rating

To learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

For further information about Atlantis, visit www.atlantis.com/dubai. Both low and high-resolution colour photography of Atlantis is available at www.kerznercommunications.com/atlantis/the-palm

www.kerznercommunications.com/atlantis/royal-atlantis

About Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Aquaventure World, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including the Lost World Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. The waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests with a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 35 world-renowned restaurants including the one Michelin star rated Hakkasan and Ossiano, as well as celebrity chef outposts Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsay and Nobu. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while Casablanca Beach Club is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.

About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.

This Is It.