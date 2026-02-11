HONOR, global AI device ecosystem company recorded strong global growth in 2025, achieving an 11% year-over-year increase in smartphone shipments and ranking No.1 among the world’s top ten smartphone brands, according to a report from Omdia report.

The results show HONOR’s steady progress in global markets, especially outside China. Data from IDC indicates that in the first three quarters of 2025, HONOR ranked first among the top ten brands in overseas shipment growth across several key segments. This includes smartphones priced above US$300, covering both premium and upper-mid-range devices, as well as tablets priced between US$300 and US$600.

HONOR’s growth is driven by its focus on practical innovation, reliable performance, and products designed to meet the needs of users around the world. The company continues to strengthen its position in the premium device market.

Looking ahead, HONOR is expected to introduce two new products at MWC Barcelona in March 2026: the HONOR Robot Phone and its latest foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V6. These upcoming launches reflect the fast progress of HONOR’s Alpha Plan and show the brand’s continued push for growth and innovation.

The Middle East was HONOR’s key growth engine in 2025

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region experienced significant growth for HONOR in 2025, reflecting the brand’s rising popularity among consumers across diverse markets. Users in the region have responded positively to HONOR’s blend of high performance, innovative features, and elegant design, appreciating the brand’s ability to deliver a premium smartphone experience at accessible prices.

HONOR devices have gained a strong reputation for their cutting-edge technology, reliability, photography capabilities, AI functionalities, and seamless Ecosystem, meeting the needs of both everyday users and tech-savvy consumers. This growth in the MEA region underscores HONOR’s successful strategy of combining quality, innovation, and value, positioning the brand as a trusted choice for consumers seeking advanced mobile devices without compromise.

Furthermore, HONOR has focused on close partnerships with mobile operators, major electronics retailers, and branded stores to boost visibility and maintain pricing, especially in the core GCC markets.

This strategy is supported by in-store AI demos, experiential retail initiatives, flagship stores, and dedicated demo areas, all of which engage consumers, highlight product advantages, and help drive sustainable growth in the region.