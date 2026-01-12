Dubai, UAE: Tomorrow World Real Estate Development has appointed Savills – one of the top five global firms in commercial real estate – as the exclusive cost consultant for all current and future projects in Dubai. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Tomorrow World’s mission to positively impact the standards of real estate development in the region.

A ceremonial signing took place at Savills' office, Arenco Tower in Sufouh 2, Dubai and featured prominent leaders from Tomorrow World, including Xu Ma, Chairman; Yuan Zhou, Operation Director; and Fiona Fu, Chairman’s Assistant. Savills was represented by industry experts Stuart Healey, Cost Management Regional Director, and Justin Ng, Cost Management Director.

This strategic partnership exemplifies Tomorrow World’s dedication to meticulous project execution, underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services in the market. Unlike many smaller or newer developers, the collaboration with a renowned international firm like Savills highlights a serious approach to real estate development. By partnering with such a prestigious consultancy, Tomorrow World ensures that every aspect of design, specification, and quality is expertly managed, reinforcing its reputation for trustworthiness and reliability.

"As we embark on a series of innovative projects, including boutique residential developments on Dubai Islands and premium commercial towers in International City, this partnership is crucial for maintaining our high standards of excellence," stated Yuan Zhou, Operation Director of Tomorrow World.

Tomorrow World continues to lead the way in responsible development practices in Dubai, where a keen focus on cost management is essential. By prioritising comprehensive cost analysis and evaluation from the outset, the company aims to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed market expectations, setting a new benchmark for quality and innovation in real estate.